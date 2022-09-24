Ryan Saxe leads huge second-half comeback that gives Illinois Wesleyan win on Coach Norm Eash's birthday

BLOOMINGTON — When Carroll scored on the second half's opening drive to take a 21-0 lead on Illinois Wesleyan during the Titans' homecoming, no one could have foreseen what was coming.

Well, almost no one.

"I think I told the offensive line we're going to win 28-21," said IWU head coach Norm Eash.

Even though IWU's players didn't know it was Eash's birthday, they gave him a sweet present Saturday at Tucci Stadium by mounting one of the best comebacks in the coach's 36-year tenure with the Titans.

Ryan Saxe came in at quarterback to start the second half and led the rally. Saxe threw for three touchdowns, including the game winner on an 18-yard pass to Charlie Hamilton with 4:13 left, and the defense came up with a huge stop to preserve a 26-21 victory that left a crowd of 3,261 worn out at the end.

"We went under the stadium (at halftime), and Coach Eash erases what's on the board and writes 'Execute,' " said sophomore wide receiver Myles Kee. "We just have to execute. We hit them in the mouth, executed and the rest is history."

The win improved IWU to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin heading to next Saturday's 1 p.m. game against Millikin at Tucci Stadium.

"There are turning point games in the season. I hope we use this," said Eash. "We need to go on a roll now ... and get back in the CCIW race."

QB switch at half

IWU's Jay Lemenager, who was hurt early in the Titans' season opener two weeks ago and missed last week's loss at Wheaton, made the start at quarterback with a brace on his right knee.

Lemenager went 12 of 20 for 85 yards and threw an interception that Jake Binkowski returned 36 yards for a touchdown to give the Pioneers a 14-0 lead they took into the locker room at halftime.

"It's a tough situation. Jay tried to get back this week," said Eash. "I think maybe the knee bothers him a little bit more. He was just off a little bit with his passing game."

Saxe to rescue

Saxe, who used his feet and arm to lead IWU past Ohio Wesleyan after Lemenager was injured, strictly used his arm against Carroll (2-1, 1-1). He completed 17 of 22 attempts for 248 yards as the Titans went with more tempo in the second half.

The sophomore's 7-yard pass to tight end Kevin Graham trimmed the deficit to 21-7 midway through the third quarter. Kee hauled in a 23-yard TD pass to get IWU within 21-14 with 11:40 left.

Kee then electrified the crowd with a 74-yard punt return to Carroll's 1-yard line.

"They decided to throw me in," said Kee, who didn't return punts in the first half. "I like having a lot of open space. The blocking was amazing. Danny Kent blocked that punter all the way to the end."

After a four-yard loss, Mel Woodson scored on a 5-yard run. However, IWU's Andrew Stange missed the extra point after a false start penalty and still trailed, 21-20, with 10:04 left.

Roti stuffs gap

After Saxe found Hamilton in the end zone to put IWU ahead, 26-21, with 4:13 left (the Titans missed a two-point conversion), Carroll quickly marched down the field.

Carroll quarterback Josh Raby dumped a short pass that halfback Nick Legnaioli ran right down the middle of the field for a 53-yard gain to IWU's 24. The Pioneers moved to the 16 before facing fourth-and-two.

Raby tried to get the two yards on a draw, but Frank Roti was there to greet him with 2:25 left.

"We were running blitzes off the edge with me for previous plays," said Roti, a sophomore who plays a hybrid outside linebacker/strong safety position. "Coach (Matt) Williamson decided to blitz me off the B-gap and that's where he went. I met him there and stopped him."

Defensive tackle Conor Murphy, who led IWU with nine tackles including 1.5 for loss, thought Raby was in the clear.

"I was running by and see the quarterback step up," said Murphy. "I was, like, there's nobody there and he (Roti) comes flying up and he laid him out. It was everything we could have wanted."

Big stats edge

The Titans enjoyed a huge advantage in total yards, 440-292.

Seth Albin, whose 29-yard run after Roti's stop helped IWU run out the clock, gained 120 yards on 25 carries. Hamilton had 12 receptions for 153 yards while Kee grabbed six passes for 76 yards.

Raby threw for 177 yards, but was only 13 of 28.

"I thought defensively we played great in the second half," said Eash. "We had players stepping up and making plays, no doubt about it."

Eash didn't know who would be IWU's starting quarterback next week. He just wanted to savor a win that made his birthday extra special.

"I'm so proud of our players and how they hung in there. When you have a youthful team like we do, you're going to make mistakes and there's going to be frustration," he said. "The key word with these guys is patience. We were doing some good things in the first half, but we were a half a step behind or little miscue here or there."