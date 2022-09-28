Ryan Saxe in relief no more as sophomore takes over as Illinois Wesleyan's starting QB

BLOOMINGTON — Ryan Saxe said he gave up on baseball after his freshman year at Fremd High School. He laughed and said that didn't make his father, Dave, too happy.

Dave Saxe was an outfielder for Illinois Wesleyan's baseball team in the mid-1990s. Instead of rooting for his son in a Titan baseball uniform, the older Saxe is enjoying the chance to see him become the IWU football team's equivalent of a relief pitcher.

Ryan Saxe bailed out the Titans last week for the second time this season. He replaced Jay Lemenager in the third quarter and rallied IWU from a 21-0 deficit to a 26-21 victory against Carroll at Tucci Stadium.

"Coach (Norm) Eash told me at halftime I would be starting the (second) half," said Saxe. "I could feel that excitement in the locker room a lot, and we came out with a lot of energy. We kept following our plays and running them the best we can. It was fun. A lot of energy and everyone was making plays."

Saxe won't be coming out of the bullpen at 1 p.m. Saturday. He will be the Titans' starter against Millikin at Tucci Stadium. Both teams are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Hard to believe Saxe was IWU's third-string quarterback just a month ago while learning plays at receiver to get on the field.

"It's all gone quick," said Saxe. "I prepared to play quarterback all spring and in the summer. Just trusted the coaches and process and always being ready with confidence was the biggest thing."

Saxe moved up to No. 2 quarterback when Sage Shindler, the Titans' starter the last two years, left the team after Lemenager beat him out to start the opener against Ohio Wesleyan.

When Lemenager went down with a knee injury on the sixth play, Saxe was summoned. He showed off his running and throwing ability while leading the Titans to a 45-21 victory.

Lemenager wasn't ready the next week. Saxe got the starting nod as the Titans got behind early and never could catch up in a 42-7 loss at No. 10-ranked Wheaton.

Saxe was thinking he would be used more as a receiver/slot back last week when Lemenager returned. However, the Titans struggled offensively in the first half against Carroll, and Saxe was needed again to save the day.

After running for 55 yards against Ohio Wesleyan, Saxe did his damage last Saturday strictly with his arm. He completed 17 of 22 attempts for 248 yards and had minus-2 yards rushing in three attempts.

Charlie Hamilton and Myles Kee combined to catch 18 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, including Hamilton's game-winning 18-yard score with 4:13 left last week.

Kee ranks second in the CCIW, averaging 101 yards per game and leads the league in receptions with 8.3. Hamilton ranks third with 92 yards per game.

"The big thing for me is the receivers are always telling me give us a chance. Throw it up and we'll make a play," said Saxe. "They did in the game. They made a bunch of plays, (me) giving them a chance and not having to be too perfect, just focusing on being on time more than anything."

Eash said Lemenager was "great" in practice Tuesday. However, the IWU coach insists there is no quarterback controversy on his team as Saxe gets the call this week and Lemenager is No. 2.

"(Lemenager) being in the spot he is now, he's out prove to everyone he's still a very good quarterback and ready to go," said Eash.

This is only the second full week where Saxe has gotten most of the reps in preparation. He believes that will help, especially if the Titans use their "tempo" pace of getting to the line early and running the play before the defense can get settled.

"Something I think I'm pretty good at is controlling the game," said Saxe. "Having the whole game we'll definitely have more quarterback runs, let the clock roll and get some crucial third downs and short. But I don't think it will change much. I think we have the best receivers in the CCIW, so we're going to keep attacking what the defense gives us."

Eash said he could tell the usually upbeat Saxe was down after a scrimmage game in August when he wasn't getting many plays at quarterback.

So the IWU coaches devised a set of plays to get Saxe on the field at receiver or slotback to utilize his athletic ability. Now, sophomore Tre Moore could get many of those plays with Saxe delivering the ball.

"I think that (moving to receiver) got him going and he was really excited about that," said Eash.

Comeback kids

The third-touchdown comeback against Carroll was the largest for IWU dating back to 1997.

The last time IWU erased a deficit of 20 or more points was Nov. 1, 2003, when the Titans edged Carthage, 21-20. IWU trailed 20-0 at halftime and scored the game-winning touchdown with eight seconds left.