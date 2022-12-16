Powers aims for more versatility as IWU women face Wheaton

BLOOMINGTON — With an established reputation as a 3-point shooter, Illinois Wesleyan sophomore Mallory Powers believes she is capable of more.

So does IWU basketball coach Mia Smith.

“I’m always open to shoot the three. That’s the main part of my game,” Powers said. “But teams are going to watch and look at that, so I’ve got to keep developing and take the ball to the basket.”

Powers is IWU’s second leading scorer at 13.8 points entering Saturday’s 2 p.m. College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin encounter with Wheaton at Shirk Center.

“I would say that (37.5 percent 3-point shooting) is the strength of her game,” said Smith. “We’re trying to get her to put it down on the ground and get to the rim a little more.”

The Titans look for mismatches, especially when a smaller guard is defending the 5-foot-10 Powers.

“She’s pretty big for a guard so we’ve been trying to run some stuff offensively where she can get a low post look and maybe get to work there,” Smith said.

Powers missed five games with an ankle sprain but is back in action.

“I watched and learned what I can do better from just watching,” said Powers. “I was very proud of how our team did in those five games, but I’m so glad to be back playing with everybody.”

IWU sophomore Lauren Huber is coming off a 28-point, 20-rebound performance against North Central and is averaging 18.2 and 9.7, respectively.

The Titans are 7-3 and 2-1 in the CCIW, while Wheaton is 6-3 and 1-1 in league play.

The Thunder is led by 5-11 sophomore Annika Richardson (13.9 points) and 5-10 junior Caroline Sikkink (13.5).

“They’re good defensively. They hold teams pretty low,” Smith said. “We’ve got to make sure we get out and run, play our game and don’t let it become a halfcourt game. We have to know our responsibilities and tendencies and make sure we execute at both ends.”

