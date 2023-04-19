DENNYS BOYS DONT QUIT. Titans rattled off an 8-run 8th inning to tie the game up. Then in the 9th Senior Ethan Burgh sent the Blueboys packing back to Jacksonville IL pic.twitter.com/bb0LLP1XiI — Barstool Dub (@BarstoolDUB) April 12, 2023

BLOOMINGTON – Sporting a .313 team batting average entering Wednesday’s action, hitting has not been the culprit for the Illinois Wesleyan baseball team’s under .500 record.

And while IWU coach Dennis Martel was pleased with the Titans’ offensive output in an 11-1 nonconference win over Eureka College, even more satisfying was the effectiveness of a pitching staff that took Jack Horenberger Field with a team ERA of 6.61.

“They did a good job,” Martel said. “They got out there and competed.”

Six IWU pitchers teamed up to allow seven hits, issue three walks and pile up eight strikeouts as the Titans improved to 11-18.

Starter Will Jackson worked two scoreless innings, and Nate Carlson fanned four while giving up no hits over the final two frames.

Jackson gave up singles to Brendan Eigenbrod and Austin Davis, the first two Red Devils batters he faced. Jackson escaped with no damage by retiring Cole Tanner on a fielder’s choice and Nick Rulevish on a line drive double play to Titans third baseman Ethan Burgh.

The Titans pushed across three first-inning runs. Jalen Ping walked, Louis Perona doubled and both scored as Tristan Figus doubled to left-center field. Figus came home on a Tommy Bleker sacrifice fly.

“We can swing it. Our offense hasn’t been the problem against any team,” Martel said. “We’ve had great at-bats against really good arms and really good teams. We score a lot of runs. We’ve just struggled on the mound. At one point 10 of our top 13 (pitchers) were hurt, out or rehabbing.”

The Titans seized a 5-0 edge in the fourth. Perona’s triple to right-center chased home Jimmy Gurgone, and Figus’ double knocked in Perona.

Eureka (6-21) plated its run in the fifth. Nathan Garard and Mike Dunne singled and Eigenbrod walked before Garard scored on a Davis sacrifice fly.

IWU had six straight batters reach base in the fifth and scored five runs. Perona singled home two, and Figus doubled in two more.

“We can generate runs throughout the whole order,” said Figus, who finished with a career-high five RBIs. “As long as we keep the defensive side in check and our pitching can throw strikes … We tell them throw strikes and we’ll make the plays behind them and we will sure hit.”

The Titans brought the 10-run rule into play in the seventh when Jacob Cyrus was the fourth straight batter to draw a walk and forced in Ping with the 11th run.

IWU is 4-6 in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play and hosts Wheaton for a 3 p.m. doubleheader Friday.

“Especially after losing a really close game to Carroll, to win this one in the fashion we did gives us momentum for our Friday games,” Figus said. “It’s what we use these weekday games for. They’re a grind, but we definitely gain some momentum from it going into the weekend.”

IWU is tied with Elmhurst for sixth in the CCIW standings. Wheaton is fourth at 6-6. The top six teams qualify for the CCIW Tournament.

“We’ve got to start winning some conference games,” said Martel.

PHOTOS: Washington University at Illinois Wesleyan University mens basketball