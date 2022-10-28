Payton Gerberding, Illinois Wesleyan hope to keep momentum rolling with trip to Augustana

BLOOMINGTON — Myles Kee was enjoying a breakout season for Illinois Wesleyan's football team. Then a leg injury two weeks ago knocked out the Titans' sophomore wide receiver for the season.

Payton Gerberding knew a couple more balls might be coming his way.

"Charlie (Hamilton) is going to play well no matter what," said Gerberding. "But with Myles out, there had been discussion that me and Matt Young and Jonas Capek need to step up and make some big plays for the offense."

While Hamilton had nine receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 55-0 rout over Carthage, Gerberding was not forgotten. The senior caught four passes for a career-high 126 yards and two touchdowns, including a 79-yard strike from Jay Lemenager.

The Titans hope to use the momentum gained from their biggest winning margin since 1996 to record their first road win of the season Saturday. IWU (5-2 overall) takes on Augustana (4-3) in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at 1 p.m. at Lindberg Stadium in Rock Island.

IWU sits 4-2 and is tied for third in the CCIW while Augustana is right behind in the pack at 3-3.

"It wasn't so much the number of points we scored, but how we did it with our execution and performance and making big plays," said IWU head coach Norm Eash of last week's game. "We were looking for that for four quarters and got it for the first time this season."

Gerberding, a Kankakee Bishop McNamara graduate, had 12 receptions in the first six games before exploding against Carthage.

"Sometimes our receivers get frustrated because Charlie is getting balls that they're open, and we're not getting the ball to them," said Eash. "But I think we're making the point to our quarterbacks to make your (read) progression and make sure you find the open guy."

Lemenager played his best game after a knee injury has curtailed him much of the season, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another.

Ryan Saxe, who took over when Lemenager was hurt, is still on the field as a wide receiver/slotback, giving the Titans plenty of options. Saxe threw a TD pass to Hamilton last week after taking a handoff from Lemenager on a sweep.

"We've struggled with getting down on ourselves when things weren't going our way," said Gerberding. "We've started off almost every game slow offensively. We used to get down on each other, and it would feed bad energy and we would play bad.

"We took time last week to say we're not doing that anymore. That was last year's problem (when IWU went 3-7), and we don't want to do that again because we don't want to be like last year."

The Titans have gained some revenge this season against teams which beat them in 2021.

IWU downed Carroll (26-21) and Carthage after losing to both a year ago. Now, the Titans would like to make it a hat trick after Augustana ruined the IWU's Senior Day with a 38-14 victory last November at Tucci Stadium.

The Titan defense also wants to build off their first shutout, which came after being torched for 93 points and 1,013 yards the two previous games.

"We weren't on our heels as much. We definitely were going out having fun and flying around," said IWU defensive end Zach McNees. "Whenever a defense plays their best they can be aggressive and just fly to the ball and not worry about making mistakes."

Augustana has 17 starters back from the team which easily handled the Titans last year. Junior quarterback Cole Bhardwaj has thrown for 1,182 yards and 13 touchdowns with 5-7 tailback Jacob Brooks the leading rusher with 469 yards and six TDs.