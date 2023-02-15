CHICAGO — North Park used a 12-1 second half surge to take control and completed a 63-57 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday.

The Titans fell to 12-12 overall and 7-8 in the CCIW, but clinched a berth in the CCIW Tournament by virtue of Elmhurst's win over Augustana.

IWU held a 43-41 edge after a Harrison Wilmsen basket with 8:51 to play. The Vikings (19-5, 12-3) then reeled off 12 of the next 13 points.

Both teams struggled offensively.

Wesleyan shot 30 percent from the field (17 of 57) and connected on just 1 of 13 from 3-point range. North Park was slightly better at 32 percent from the floor and 4 of 25 from beyond the arc.

Ryan Sroka topped the Titans with 14 points. Hakim Williams and Wilmsen added 10 apiece.

IWU held a 44-37 rebounding advantage. Cody Mitchell topped all rebounders with 11. Sroka, Williams and Wilmsen grabbed seven each.

North Park received 13 points from Kolden Vanlandingham and 10 from Jordan Boyd.

The Titans committed 18 turnovers, eight more than the Vikings.

