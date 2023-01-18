North Park overcomes Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW action

BLOOMINGTON – Tossing in a season-high 13 3-pointers, North Park gave Illinois Wesleyan another headache to overcome besides the Vikings’ startling quickness.

The Titans were left blaming themselves for allowing North Park so many open looks from beyond the arc after the Vikings 74-70 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory Wednesday at Shirk Center.

“We allowed it to be too chaotic. We knew which guys we needed to get to, and we didn’t get to them,” lamented IWU coach Ron Rose. “Defense really let us down. We just didn’t guard the last 10 minutes, and we didn’t get the stops we needed at critical moments.”

The Vikings canned 13 of 28 from 3-point range while improving to 13-4 and 6-2 in the CCIW. Sinking 7 of 11 overall and 5 of 7 from 3-point range, Jalen Boyd riddled the Titans for 22 points.

“Props to them. They hit some tough shots down the stretch for sure,” IWU senior Cody Mitchell said. “We’ve got to be better on defense, specifically me letting up from threes toward the end there on No. 12 (Boyd).”

The Titans slipped to 8-7 and 5-3 in conference play.

Second half surge

IWU trailed by as many as 10 in the first half before pulling within 36-30 entering the break.

The Titans seized their first lead at 37-36 when Ryan Sroka scored five of his 12 points in the half’s initial 1:15.

A 3-pointer and two free throws from Hakim Williams afforded IWU its largest lead at 61-57. A Boyd 3-pointer with 4:01 left gave the Vikings the lead for good at 66-63.

“We spent a lot of time this week figuring out we’re really good when we share it,” said North Park coach Sean Smith. “We’ve got so many athletes it’s really easy for us to revert to one-on-one basketball. When we hit shots from outside like tonight, we’re a fun group because it’s going to be a long night (for the opponent).”

Turnover trouble

IWU’s 17 turnovers were slightly below North Park’s league-best average of 19.4 forced.

A Jordan Boyd steal and fast-break layup boosted the Vikings’ margin to 70-65 in the final minute.

Mitchell, who finished with team highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds, nailed a trey with 20 seconds remaining to move Wesleyan within 70-68. But North Park kept the Titans at arm’s length with four clutch free throws.

“They were hitting shots, and they’re a quick team,” Mitchell said. “Once it snowballs like that, it gets really tough. I really thought we had this one toward the end.”

The Titans were 7 of 24 from beyond the arc. That 29 percent accuracy matched IWU’s season mark, which ranks last in the CCIW.

“Part of it was I think fatigue set in,” said Rose. “I need to do a better job of keeping guys fresh. When we got tired, we gave up some open looks and drives when we didn’t rotate.”

IWU shot 56 percent inside the arc (18 of 32), while the Vikings were at 35 percent (11 of 31).

“Every time we got post touches and were patient enough and strong enough with the ball good things happened,” Rose said. “We just didn’t do it enough.”

North Park also received 17 points from Kolden Vanlandingham and 13 apiece from Jordan Boyd and Shamar Pumphrey.

Busy week ahead

The Titans have four road games scheduled over eight days starting with a contest at CCIW leader and No. 8-nationally ranked Wheaton on Saturday. The Thunder handled the Titans 79-58 on Dec. 17 at Shirk Center.

Then it’s off to Oregon to make up two games that were postponed the final week of 2022 because of cancelled flights. IWU plays Linfield in McMinnville, Oregon, on Monday and George Fox in Newberg on Tueday.

After returning to Illinois, Wesleyan heads to Rock Island to square off with Augustana on Jan. 28.

The IWU schedule the rest of the regular season features seven road games with just three at home.

