No. 1-ranked North Central takes control after halftime to roll past Illinois Wesleyan

NAPERVILLE — Anthony Marre's 19-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-one late in the first half gave Illinois Wesleyan momentum against No. 1-ranked North Central on Saturday night.

The Cardinals quickly took that away in the second half.

North Central was unstoppable after the intermission. Quarterback Luke Lehnen threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Cardinals routed the Titans, 55-7, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium.

Ethan Greenfield ran for 199 yards and Terrence Hill had 127 as North Central (7-0, 6-0) totaled 369 yards on the ground. Lehnen was 15 of 24 passing for 229 yards as the Cardinals amassed 598 yards of total offense.

IWU (2-5, 2-4), which shut out Millikin last week, gained 202 yards. Quarterback Sage Shindler went 19 of 31 for 128 yards and was sacked four times.

North Central took a 13-0 lead on Lehnen's TD passes of 13 and 27 yards to Andrew Kamienski.

IWU went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Marre's scoring run with 2:47 left in the second quarter. Andrew Stange's extra point kick cut the Titans' deficit to 13-7 at halftime.

North Central scored three times in the third quarter to put the game away. Lehnen had a 1-yard touchdown run and Hill added scoring runs of 19 and 1 yards.

Lehnen threw a 40-yard TD pass to DeAngelo Hardy and Hill had a 54-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. Jake Johnson's 28-yard run with 2:55 left closed the scoring.

