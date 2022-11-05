No. 1 North Central scores early and often while routing Illinois Wesleyan on Titans' Senior Day

BLOOMINGTON — Not even going against the strong wind to start Saturday's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game could stop Division III No. 1-ranked North Central at Tucci Stadium.

Ethan Greenfield scored two of his three touchdowns in the first quarter and finished with 164 yards rushing as the Cardinals routed Illinois Wesleyan, 68-3, on Senior Day at Tucci Stadium.

The Titans could only manage a 24-yard field goal by senior Andrew Stange in the second quarter that cut North Central's lead to 27-3. The Cardinals extended their margin to 48-3 at halftime and 62-3 after three quarters.

The Cardinals rang up 517 yards of total offense to IWU's 148. North Central, which outscored its four previous opponents, 228-0, improved to 9-0 overall and 8-0 in the CCIW.

IWU (5-4, 4-3 CCIW) finishes its season next week at Elmhurst.

"North Central is worthy of their No. 1 ranking in the country. They're an excellent football team. Credit to them and their coaching staff," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "I don't think we played as well as we're capable of playing, which is disappointing. That has nothing to do with desire or effort. You can't make a good team better, and we did that at times."

IWU junior halfback Seth Albin gained 94 yards on 13 carries, including a 38-yard scamper on the only Titan drive that produced points. Quarterback Jay Lemenager completed 10 of 21 attempts for 71 yards with senior Charlie Hamilton snagging seven receptions for 67 yards.

Senior strong safety Anthony Wachal Jr. made a career-high 20 tackles, including 14 solos, for the Titans. Wachal also had his third interception of the season.

North Central quarterback Luke Lehnen completed 7 of 11 attempts for 65 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 94 yards and another score.

Pontiac High School graduate Tyler Rich, a defensive end, also scored for the Cardinals by recovering a Titan fumble in the end zone in the second quarter.

IWU won the coin toss and deferred, giving North Central the ball with the Titans electing to have the wind at its back in the first quarter.

"That's when we had to stand our ground," said Eash. "We had to make them punt into the wind, and we never did that. In the first quarter they got some points on us and once they got the wind and got on top, we were on a short field the whole second and third quarter."