Newcomer Jay Lemenager earns Illinois Wesleyan starting QB nod for season opener

BLOOMINGTON — While a freshman quarterback at Division III powerhouse Mount Union last fall, Jay Lemenager saw action in exactly one junior varsity game.

Still, Lemenager didn't feel rusty when Illinois Wesleyan's fall camp started last month.

"Over there I was practicing and all summer I was working," he said. "I knew what I wanted to do when I came here, which was to be the starter. I prepared like I've been doing this the whole time."

Lemenager, a Clifton Central High School graduate who transferred to IWU after one semester at Mount Union, was officially named the Titans' starter for the Sept. 10 season opener against Ohio Wesleyan at Tucci Stadium.

The left-handed Lemenager, who was a relief pitcher on IWU's baseball team in the spring, beat out junior Sage Shindler and sophomore Ryan Saxe. Shindler was IWU's starter the last two seasons. Saxe is also seeing action at slotback.

During IWU's annual Green-White Scrimmage on Thursday night, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Lemenager looked sharp and threw a couple touchdown passes to senior tight end Kevin Graham.

"He has a very strong arm and quick release. He gets it out," said IWU head coach Norm Eash of Lemenager. "He still is processing his reads. For him to get better at that you have to give him reps. He's a big, strong kid. Sage manages things, too, really well. You can tell Sage is experienced and does a good job, too."

Eash called the decision "hard for Sage."

"He has to understand he's one play away," said Eash. "Jay's going to be our starter for the first game and he has to get reps. That's who we're going to go with."

Lemenager feels he has plenty of playmakers to throw the ball.

Senior wide receiver Charlie Hamilton was IWU's Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 after making 52 receptions for 798 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior wideouts Payton Gerberding, junior Matt Young and sophomore Myles Kee, along with Graham, give Lemenager a lot of targets.

"All those guys are ridiculously good athletes," said Lemenager. "They make it easier going through progressions and reads. All I have to do is put it in their vicinity and it's going to be a catch."

The 6-4, 210-pound Graham could be a secret weapon. He hasn't caught a pass in two seasons, but showed some elusiveness when he got behind the secondary in Thursday's scrimmage.

"He's a playmaker. He's done a great job in the offseason," said Eash. "He's very athletic and can run and has great size."

O-line shaping up

Quarterback wasn't the only preseason battle as IWU sought to replace its entire starting offensive line.

Eash, who also coaches the offensive line, has almost settled on a starting unit.

Alejandro Valdez, a 6-4, 330-pound freshman, will line up at left tackle next to sophomore guard Dylan Meyer. Junior Connor Sweeney is the center.

Seniors Holden Smith, a Normal West graduate, and Jackson Joyce are in the mix at right guard with sophomore Caleb Heims at right tackle, which is Lemenager's blind side.

Eash, who is beginning his 36th season as IWU's head coach, said "it has been a while" since his offensive line has been this young.

"Ohio Wesleyan's experience is their defensive line," said Eash. "We have to be ready."

Defense improving

IWU's defense used a lot of young players from midseason on last season and took some lumps as the Titans slumped to a 3-7 record, only their second sub-.500 season in the last 15 seasons.

The Titans' Defensive Player of the Year, senior tackle Conor Murphy, said those difficult times could be worth it.

"You see guys now who maybe had wide eyes as freshmen last year and the speed of the game was really fast and you have no idea what's going on," said Murphy. "Now, they look like veterans out there. They know what they're doing and what everyone else is doing and able to fix things a lot quicker and communicate a lot better."

Eash likes the stability of his defensive front. He lauded junior tackle Joel Baer of Eureka for enjoying "a great camp" alongside Murphy and sophomore ends Josh Hlavacek and Zach McNees.

Murphy believes the defense is prepared for the season ahead.

"Since the beginning of camp I think a lot of leadership has shown up on all levels, front seven and the guys behind us," he said. "Everyone has grown as a leader. Being able to rely on our guys and hold guys accountable — that, hey, you've been in the system and know what you're doing — pretty much everyone out there has been playing since last spring. They know what the deal and expectations are, and that's something we didn't necessarily have last year."

Long camp over

With their bye coming in Week 1, the Titans are finally glad to see a real game at the end of the tunnel.

IWU held scrimmages against Roosevelt and Benedictine the last two weeks before the Green-White Scrimmage, which ended with the tradition of watermelon (started by former coach Don Larson) being served.

Eash said his team will gather Saturday morning for practice before watching Ohio Wesleyan's opener against Otterbein. Ohio Wesleyan finished 8-2 last season.

"We just need to play someone else, and we're ready for that," said Eash.

One of the biggest things Eash gleamed from Thursday's Green-White Scrimmage was seeing special teams led by senior placekicker Andrew Stange and senior punter Jonathan Rukujzo.

"We're way ahead in special teams, which is going to be a big emphasis for us," said Eash.