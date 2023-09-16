BLOOMINGTON – No. 11-ranked Wheaton College scored 19 second-quarter points and on its way to a 47-16 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football victory over Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday at Tucci Stadium.

IWU slipped to 0-2 and Wheaton advanced to 2-0 in the CCIW opener for both teams.

“I thought we came out and established some things early,” Wesleyan coach Norm Eash said. “We kept the game within two scores. But the third quarter they came out and scored (on a 16-play, 87-yard drive that spanned 8:51) and that was the ballgame.”

The Thunder outgained the Titans in total offense 553-295 by amassing 289 yards rushing and 264 passing. IWU was limited to 50 net rushing yards.

“Wheaton is a very well disciplined team. They don’t make many mistakes and they’re good up front,” Eash said. “The defensive coaches will tell you we had a poor day tackling. We had 25 to 30 missed tackles.”

Zach Hinds replaced IWU quarterback Jay Lemenager in the first half after Lemenager suffered a shoulder injury. Eash said the extent of the injury was not yet known.

Lemenager completed 12 of 21 passes for 56 yards, while Hinds was 9 of 13 for 189 yards. Both were intercepted once.

Wheaton tailback Giovanni Weeks rushed for 181 yards on 21 carries, while quarterback Ben Thorson passed for 217 yards on 20 of 28 efficiency.

Wheaton carried a 26-10 lead into halftime after a 20-yard Mateo Jesch field goal with three seconds left before half.

The Titans had pulled within 23-10 on a 25-yard touchdown toss from Hinds to Tre Moore. Hinds and Moore connected on a 66-yard completion to set up the score.

The Thunder scored second-quarter touchdowns on a 23-yard Cristian Carstens run and a 12-yard pass from Thorson to Ben Bonga.

“We did some good things,” said Eash. “There was some improvement over the first game but not enough. We’re still making too many mistakes, and against a good team you can’t do that.”

IWU opened the scoring with a 30-yard Kaden Junge field goal at the 8:36 mark of the first quarter. Wheaton claimed a 7-3 lead when Thorson bulled into the end zone for a 1-yard score.

The Titans’ second-half touchdown came on a 43-yard pass from Hinds to Myles Kee.

Moore had 91 receiving yards on two catches, while Kee had seven receptions for 79 yards.

