Myles Kee developing as another 'playmaker' for Illinois Wesleyan as Titans celebrate homecoming against Carroll

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan already knew it had one of the best wide receivers in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin coming into this season.

Titan senior Charlie Hamilton has company on his own team now.

Sophomore Myles Kee has been a pleasant surprise through the first two games. He leads IWU with 19 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown.

Kee will look to pad those numbers at 1 p.m. Saturday when IWU celebrates Homecoming and Family Day against Carroll at Tucci Stadium.

"Myles is a playmaker. Anyone will tell you offensively you want to get the ball to your playmakers," said IWU head coach Norm Eash of the 5-foot-11, 185-pound St. Louis product.

The Titans (1-1) opened CCIW action last week with a 42-7 loss at No. 10-ranked Wheaton. Kee enjoyed a sensational game with 12 receptions for 168 yards from sophomore Ryan Saxe, who was making his first start after Jay Lemenager went down early in the opener against Ohio Wesleyan with a knee injury.

"Me and Saxe are pretty good friends," said Kee. "I'm with him every day so that definitely helps with our relationship. I know my one touchdown in a JV game (last season) was with him. He's a great quarterback. He knows how to bring the confidence up in the huddle."

Kee lamented some missed opportunities last week against Wheaton as the Titans went 0 for 2 inside the Thunder's 20-yard line. The only score came on Saxe's 27-yard pass to Hamilton in the second quarter.

"We need to execute those plays to best of our abilities and making sure all 11 guys on the field are doing our plays," said Kee. "If we can all execute, the sky is the limit for us."

Another IWU sophomore, Frank Roti, hopes the defense can show the second half against Wheaton wasn't an aberration. The Titans held Wheaton scoreless with the Thunder's starters on the field until well into the fourth quarter.

"The first half we definitely came out flat," said Roti, who plays the Star position which is a hybrid linebacker/strong safety. "The second half we came out strong and shut them out. I feel we played the best defense we have all year in the second half. If we come out like that the first half and just continue that the whole game we're a solid defense."

IWU couldn't sustain the momentum it gained from a season-opening 45-21 against Ohio Wesleyan against senior-laden Wheaton.

"The thing we have to realize is we're still a young team. A lot of our starters are sophomores and juniors," said Eash. "I call those growing pains, and we're still going through growing pains. We're still making mistakes on the field offensively and defensively and it will cost you against a team that has that many older players."

Not only does IWU want to impress the alumni who will be attending, but there is some payback the Titans feel they owe Carroll (2-0, 2-0).

The Pioneers slipped past IWU, 34-33, last season when the Titans missed a chip-shot field goal on the game's final play.

"Some plays last year I don't think they should have scored on that we let up touchdowns," said Roti. "I feel this year we're going to minimize those mistakes and bounce back against them."

Carroll features a 6-foot-7 quarterback in junior Josh Raby, who is 32 of 50 for 433 yards and seven TDs in the Pioneers' victories against Wisconsin-Lutheran (54-7) and North Park (42-0).

Raby's favorite target has been Keon Miller (eight receptions, 137 yards, 3 TDs), but the Titans are just as focused on returning all-CCIW receiver Austin Eichstaedt (6-67-1).