Murphy, Hamilton named Illinois Wesleyan's most valuable football players

BLOOMINGTON — Lineman Conor Murphy and wide receiver Charlie Hamilton were voted Most Valuable Defensive and Offensive Player, respectively, by Illinois Wesleyan's football team.

Murphy, a junior, led IWU, which finished 3-7 overall and 3-6 in the CCIW, with 7.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles. He finished his first season as a starter with 54 tackles, including 10 for loss, while also adding two breakups.

Hamilton, also a junior, hauled in 55 catches for 818 yards, including eight touchdowns, all of which were team highs. He recorded four 100-yard games and tallied seven-plus receptions four times.

Senior Jake Buhe was the winner of the squad's "Doug Schmied Award," voted on by the coaches for loyalty, leadership, citizenship, most sports- and team-minded and attitude. The honor is named for Schmied, the IWU senior offensive lineman who passed away in 2005. Buhe was also voted the team's "Best Lineman."

Other awards were given to freshman cornerback Michael Alvardo (most improved player), tight end Zack Tencza (best big skill), sophomore Seth Albin (best special teams player), defensive back Frank Roti (most valuable freshman) and Hamilton (best skill).

