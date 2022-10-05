Move to tight end paying off for senior Kevin Graham at Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Shortly after practice began for the abbreviated 2021 spring season, newcomer quarterback Kevin Graham remembers a brief conversation with Illinois Wesleyan head football coach Norm Eash.

"Coach Eash only gave me a couple days before he said, 'Kevin, you're playing tight end,'" said Graham, who was a quarterback for Shepard High School in Palos Heights.

Eash heard that, smiled and wanted to clarify.

"I probably said it, like, tight end would be a good position to get you on the field sooner," said Eash.

Making the move has paid off for Graham.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior caught two touchdown passes during last week's 38-24 victory against Millikin that moved the Titans to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. For his efforts Graham was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week.

Graham hopes for another big game at 1 p.m. Saturday when the Titans travel to St. Louis to face undefeated Washington University (Mo.) in a CCIW game.

After ending his high school career playing quarterback in a 26-17 loss at Normal West in a Class 6A second-round playoff game, that appeared to be the end of Graham's playing days.

Graham decided to attend Illinois as a student. However, after three semesters he got the itch to return to the field and contacted Eash.

Eash had recruited Graham at Shepard. Before Shepard's playoff game at Normal West, the Astros went through their walkthrough practice at Tucci Stadium where Eash talked to Graham and another player about coming to IWU.

"It was pretty rough. I went to a community where I wasn't surrounded by football players 24-7," said Graham of his time at Illinois. "Right when that happened, immediately I missed it. I knew part of my heart was missing it at that point. I had to get back to it. I'm definitely glad I got back playing football, especially for the Titans."

Graham's high school coach, John Rone, warned him a move to tight end in college was likely. That happened quickly at IWU.

However, in three games during the COVID 2021 spring campaign and 10 games last season, Graham didn't catch a pass while learning the nuances of being a tight end and blocking.

"It's a bit more challenging than the high school quarterback position," said Graham.

Eash understood.

"It's a tough transition. He was a quarterback and outside linebacker in high school and had nothing to do with blocking," said Eash. "But he's made that transition and hung in there. I'm sure he was discouraged at times learning how to get his feet on the ground and get off his toes and his hands inside and how to use his body with different kinds of blocks. He's very athletic and runs really well."

That was on display against Millikin.

Graham streaked down the seam for a 47-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Saxe in the first quarter to give IWU a 7-0 lead. Millikin twice rallied from 17-point deficits before Graham took a shovel pass from Saxe and rambled 43 yards into the end zone with 5:12 left to seal the victory.

"That was a shocker. I wasn't quite expecting it," said Graham of his second TD. "Usually the play is not completely designed for me. I'm usually the Plan B on that, but it opened up. I can thank all my receivers. They take pride on their blocking. I went untouched on that play. You've got to love when that happens."

Graham is IWU's third leading receiver with eight receptions for 169 yards and three touchdowns. While he might not approach the 37 catches of tight end Zack Tencza last season, Graham has defenses knowing they can't focus solely on wideouts Myles Kee (31 receptions, 418 yards) and Charlie Hamilton (27-347).

"I'm pretty comfortable with my role," said Graham, who is considering playing next season as a fifth-year senior. "I really enjoy getting the playmakers, Myles Kee and Chuck Hamilton, open. When they have me running down the seams on deep routes it gives those guys an opportunity to get the ball and make some explosive plays."

Hlavacek honored

IWU sophomore end Josh Hlavacek was named CCIW Defensive Player of the Week for his role in beating Millikin.

Hlavacek made six tackles, including career highs of four for loss and 2.5 sacks. He led an IWU front that recorded seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss in their first game without standout tackle Conor Murphy, who is out for the season with a knee injury.