DECATUR — College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Most Outstanding Player Elyce Knudsen scored 25 points as Millikin ended the Illinois Wesleyan women's season with an 82-65 win in the semifinals of the CCIW Tournament on Friday at Griswold Center.

The Big Blue led 20-11 after one quarter and 38-29 at halftime while improving to 22-4. Millikin will play Augustana for the tournament championship Saturday.

Wesleyan finished at 16-11 and received 20 points and 10 rebounds from Lauren Huber.

Katelyn Heller added nine points and Sawyer White had eight points and eight rebounds for the Titans.

IWU missed its first 11 3-point attempts and ended at 1 of 12 while shooting 42 percent overall (25 of 59).

Millikin shot 47 percent while attempting 17 more shots than the Titans and converting 11 more.

Abby Ratsch contributed 19 points and eight rebounds for the Big Blue. Chelsea McCullum scored eight.

Wesleyan's 24 turnovers were twice as many as Millikin's 12.

