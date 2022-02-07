Millikin overcomes Illinois Wesleyan women to take CCIW lead.

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DECATUR — The Millikin women's basketball team returned the favor on Monday.

The Big Blue took over first place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin with a 67-56 victory over Illinois Wesleyan.

Millikin moved to 17-4 and 11-1 in the CCIW, while the Titans dipped to 13-8 and 10-2 in league play.

IWU had defeated the Big Blue 73-51 on Jan. 10 at Shirk Center.

Millikin bolted out to a 32-12 lead and carried a 35-17 advantage into halftime.

The Titans won the fourth quarter 25-16 but it was too late.

Reigning CCIW Player of the Week Brooke Lansford paced IWU with 16 points, Katelyn Heller added 15 and Lauren Huber 13.

Mallory Powers grabbed eight rebounds for the Titans, but Millikin enjoyed a 39-31 edge on the boards.

Elyce Knudsen topped all scorers with 24 points for the Big Blue. Aubrey Staton chipped in 12.

