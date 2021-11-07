Matt Leritz sparks Illinois Wesleyan to season-opening basketball win over Lake Forest

BLOOMINGTON — Matt Leritz showed why he's a Division III preseason All-American with 23 points and 16 rebounds as
fourth-ranked Illinois Wesleyan opened the basketball season with an 81-61 victory over Lake Forest on Sunday at Shirk Center.
Cory Noe sank five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for
IWU, while Peter Lambesis added 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Cody Mitchell came off the bench to grab a career-high 10 rebounds to go with five points.
“Matt (Leritz) had a significant size advantage. They really didn’t have an answer for him on the defensive end. Matt did a nice job picking his spots," said IWU head coach Ron Rose of the 6-foot-7 senior forward. "At times, he was overly unselfish and passed up some opportunities. When they were doubling Matt, Cory found his holes and shot it pretty good.”
The Titans shot 42.4% from the field, hitting 9 of 29 outside the arc, and sank 16 of 24 free throws. IWU grabbed a 45-41 rebounding advantage and committed only five turnovers.
“It was a typical first game in that there was a lot of good and it exposes a lot of areas we need to get better at," said Rose. "When we slowed down and executed, we looked good. Other times we were running around without playing with a purpose.”
The Titans scored the first nine points and never trailed, but only led 33-30 at halftime.
An 8-0 run, capped by Mitchell's basket, put IWU ahead, 53-40, with 13:51 left and the Titans gradually pulled away.
Lake Forest (0-2) was led by Sean Espinosa and Rocco Ronzio with 18 and 11 points, respectively. The Foresters shot 36.1% from the field.
IWU meets Hope at 7 p.m. Friday in the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at Shirk Center.
Photos: Jack Sikma returns to IWU, 2019-20 Titans face Carroll
020220-blm-spt-8sikma
Former Illinois Wesleyan and NBA great Jack Sikma, right, looks over the plan for his jersey retirement ceremony with Bob Geraty, associate director for advancement at IWU, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-9sikma
Former Illinois Wesleyan and NBA great Jack Sikma gets together with fans for a photo Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-5iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan assistant men's basketball coach Bobby Wheet, left, and Matthew Leritz share a conversation as former Titan and NBA player Jack Sikma's number is retired in the rafters Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-10sikma
Illinois Wesleyan University Athletic Director Mike Wagner addresses a capacity crowd as the college retires former Titan and NBA great Jack Sikma's number Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-11sikma
Former Illinois Wesleyan and NBA great Jack Sikma walks out onto the court with his former coach, Dennie Bridges, as Sikma's number is retired in the rafters on Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center. The Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational will become an annual event at IWU beginning in November.
020220-blm-spt-2sikma
Jack Sikma's number is now retired and hangs in the rafters at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-6sikma
Former Illinois Wesleyan and NBA player Jack Sikma's number hangs in the rafters Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-7sikma
Former Illinois Wesleyan and NBA star Jack Sikma, left, receives a handshake from IWU Athletic Director Mike Wagner on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-1sikma
Former Illinois Wesleyan and NBA great Jack Sikma addresses a capacity crowd Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-6iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan University's pep band entertains prior to a men's basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-7iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan's Doug Wallen drives on a Carroll defender during their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center. The Titans rolled the Pioneers, 88-44.
020220-blm-spt-2iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan forward Matthew Leritz grabs one of his seven rebounds during the Titans' 88-44 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win against Carroll on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center. Leritz scored 12 points.
020220-blm-spt-8iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan forward Charlie Bair defends Carroll's Tarren Hall during the Titans' 88-44 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win against the Pioneers on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-9iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan head men's basketball coach Ron Rose reacts to a call during the Titans' 88-44 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win against Carroll on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-17iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan guard Cory Noe shoots for three during the Titans' 88-44 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win against Carroll on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-4iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan guard Peter Lambesis shoots over a Carroll defender during their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center. IWU won, 88-44.
020220-blm-spt-11iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan center Alex O'Neill boxes out for a rebound with Carroll's Kale Maupin, left, and Nick Penny during their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center. The Titans beat the Pioneers, 88-44.
020220-blm-spt-12iwuhoops
Carroll head men's basketball coach Paul Combs reacts during Illinois Wesleyan's 88-44 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-19iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan University cheerleaders perform a routine during a timeout of a men's basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-3sikma
Former Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball coach-player duo Dennie Bridges, left, and Jack Sikma were reunited once again Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-18iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan University's dance team entertains at halftime of a men's basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
Back home
Former Illinois Wesleyan and NBA star Jack Sikma is interviewed on radio at halftime of the Titans' College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against Carroll on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center. The hall-of-famer's number was officially retired.
020220-blm-spt-13iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan's Doug Wallen shoots over a Carroll defender during the Titans' 88-44 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win against the Pioneers on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-5sikma
Former Illinois Wesleyan and NBA great Jack Sikma poses for a photo with fans Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-14iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan's Cody Mitchell cradles a rebound next to Carroll's Tarren Hall (22) during the Titans' 88-44 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win against the Pioneers on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-3iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder defends Carroll's Ryan Clarey during the Titans' 88-44 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over the Pioneers on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center. Yoder led all IWU scorers with 19 points.
020220-blm-spt-15iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan's bench celebrates in the second half as the Titans take a 88-44 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over Carroll on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
020220-blm-spt-1iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan's Cody Mitchell shoots a 3-pointer over a Carroll defender during their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center. Mitchell had eight points off the bench as the Titans rolled the Pioneers, 88-44.
020220-blm-spt-16iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan guard Colin Cheaney works with the ball against Carroll's Seb Lees during their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin contest on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center. IWU went on to defeat the Pioneers, 88-44.
020220-blm-spt-10iwuhoops
Illinois Wesleyan guard Bernie Coderre dribbles downcourt with Carroll's Seb Lees during the Titans' 88-44 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win against the Pioneers on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center.
