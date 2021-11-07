Matt Leritz sparks Illinois Wesleyan to season-opening basketball win over Lake Forest

BLOOMINGTON — Matt Leritz showed why he's a Division III preseason All-American with 23 points and 16 rebounds as fourth-ranked Illinois Wesleyan opened the basketball season with an 81-61 victory over Lake Forest on Sunday at Shirk Center.

Cory Noe sank five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for IWU, while Peter Lambesis added 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Cody Mitchell came off the bench to grab a career-high 10 rebounds to go with five points.

“Matt (Leritz) had a significant size advantage. They really didn’t have an answer for him on the defensive end. Matt did a nice job picking his spots," said IWU head coach Ron Rose of the 6-foot-7 senior forward. "At times, he was overly unselfish and passed up some opportunities. When they were doubling Matt, Cory found his holes and shot it pretty good.”

The Titans shot 42.4% from the field, hitting 9 of 29 outside the arc, and sank 16 of 24 free throws. IWU grabbed a 45-41 rebounding advantage and committed only five turnovers.

“It was a typical first game in that there was a lot of good and it exposes a lot of areas we need to get better at," said Rose. "When we slowed down and executed, we looked good. Other times we were running around without playing with a purpose.”

The Titans scored the first nine points and never trailed, but only led 33-30 at halftime.

An 8-0 run, capped by Mitchell's basket, put IWU ahead, 53-40, with 13:51 left and the Titans gradually pulled away.

Lake Forest (0-2) was led by Sean Espinosa and Rocco Ronzio with 18 and 11 points, respectively. The Foresters shot 36.1% from the field.

IWU meets Hope at 7 p.m. Friday in the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at Shirk Center.

