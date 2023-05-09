BLOOMINGTON – Luke Yoder is joining the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team. Again.

The 6-foot Yoder, who was the starting point guard on the Titans’ Elite Eight NCAA Division III Tournament team in 2021-22, confirmed Tuesday he is transferring back to IWU after one season at Division I North Dakota State.

“I think it was time for me to come home. I missed Wesleyan,” Yoder said. “When you’re there for three years, it’s hard to lose some of those traditions.”

A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Yoder averaged 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds during the 2021-22 season as the Titans posted a 24-6 record and came one win short of the Final Four.

In his only season at NDSU, Yoder averaged 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds. He played in 21 games and started five before suffering a January stress fracture in his left foot.

Yoder called IWU coach Ron Rose after the NDSU season ended.

“I told him if it was at all possible for a second opportunity to come back and play, I would appreciate a second chance,” said Yoder. “He was excited, but he also wanted to make sure it was OK with the team. Everybody seems super excited. I’m really grateful for them giving me a second chance.”

Yoder has a fifth season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of pandemic restrictions that limited the 2020-21 season.

“Once he put himself in the portal, it gave us a chance to talk a little about the past year and where he was at and what he was looking for,” Rose said. “It was important to me I considered everybody’s situation and what would be best for our team, our program and our culture before making any decision.

“It certainly is a unique situation. I thought our players’ reaction was really telling. I spoke to the guys who know Luke and were teammates with Luke. Their response was Luke is our friend and he remained our friend throughout. They all indicated they welcomed the thought of him rejoining the program.”

Yoder called his year in Fargo “a cool year full of cool experiences. I learned a lot about myself and learned more about the game. I think I definitely have improved as a player, but I feel like I haven’t really realized it yet.”

According to Rose, Yoder’s approach to the reunion was critical.

“The way Luke handled his business his first three years with us and the type of guy he is allows this to happen. And we can moved forward seamlessly,” said Rose.

“Luke is humble, hard-working and a great teammate. This is really not going to be a hard thing to do. I think Luke feels a renewed appreciation for Titan basketball and the friendships and relationships that happen within our team.”

Yoder is still recuperating from the stress fracture but expects to be 100 percent well before the team begins practice in October.

“I was on a scooter for six weeks and then in a boot for six weeks,” he said. “I just got out of the boot a week and a half ago. I’m easing back into things. But I’ve got all summer to work back into it. The main think is being healthy for the season.”

At IWU, Yoder will complete his degree requirement in health promotion and fitness management and plans to attend physician's assistant school after graduation.

Photos: IWU men defeat Wheaton and advance in NCAA tournament 031222-blm-spt-4iwu 031222-blm-spt-1iwu 031222-blm-spt-2iwu 031222-blm-spt-3iwu 031222-blm-spt-5iwu 031222-blm-spt-6iwu 031222-blm-spt-7iwu 031222-blm-spt-8iwu 031222-blm-spt-9iwu 031222-blm-spt-10iwu