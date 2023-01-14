Lucas Heflen's hot streak boosts Illinois Wesleyan to win over Augustana

BLOOMINGTON – When Augustana scored the first seven points of the second half to assume a one-point lead, Illinois Wesleyan responded with a run of its own.

More precisely, it was Lucas Heflen who did the running.

Heflen tossed in three consecutive 3-pointers to hand the Titans an eight-point margin they would not relinquish in a 65-50 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory Saturday at Shirk Center.

“That was big. Lucas is a tough kid. He has worked tirelessly to become the player he is,” Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said. “That was exactly what our team needed at the time.”

Heflen had missed all nine of his 3-point attempts the last two games as the entire IWU struggled from beyond the arc.

“I put in the work. I’ve got to keep shooting the ball and trust the process,” said Heflen, who was 6 of 14 from deep on his way to a game-high 21 points. “Guys were giving me confidence, telling me to keep shooting the ball.”

“He played like you hope a senior would. He played with confidence. That run was huge for sure,” Augustana coach Tom Jessee said. “He had been struggling from 3, but he stepped up and made his shots.”

The Titans improved to 8-6 overall and 5-2 in the CCIW. IWU takes on North Park on Wednesday In a 7 p.m. conference game at Shirk Center.

Stalled Carr

Daniel Carr, Augustana’s 6-foot-9, 240-pound senior standout, was held to a season-low five points. Carr missed all seven of his shots from the field.

With starting center Harrison Wilmsen under the weather, IWU turned to 6-6 Evan Schneider for the defense on Carr.

“If I can push him out of his spots that takes him out of rhythm and takes their whole team out of rhythm,” said Schneider. “He would rather work around you so why not counter that with my physicality.”

“Evan did a workmanlike effort on their big guy. We saw what he’s capable of doing (28 points, 14 rebounds at Shirk last season). He’s a tremendous player,” Rose said. “We didn’t want to get much separation from him. Evan was really active defensively helping on the balhandler then getting back (on Carr).”

Schneider took just two shots but grabbed eight rebounds in 32 minutes. His season high for playing time before Saturday was 22 minutes.

“I knew I would be gassed. I knew I would be cramping,” said Schneider. “But for 40 minutes, I can put up with it.”

Jessee credited Schneider for Carr’s “off night. He put his body on him and sped him up a little bit. We couldn’t get him going inside. They did a great job on him.”

Wilmsen was able to see six minutes of action to relieve Schneider.

Finding the mark

IWU had canned just 4 of 37 3-point attempts the past two games, but converted 11 of 29 on Saturday.

“Part of it is just moving the ball,” Heflen said. “We’re definitely getting better and things are coming together.”

Trey Bazzell sank three treys on his way to 11 points. Ryan Sroka recorded 14 points and nine rebounds and Cody Mitchell 12 points and seven rebounds.

Augie shooting woes

The Vikings (4-12, 2-5) shot 29.5 percent from the field (18 of 61) and hit only 3 of 25 from beyond the arc.

“It’s hard to win when you’re not making shots,” Jessee said. “We took 25 3s which is a lot for us. But I thought they were open and in good rhythm and the right guys were taking them. We just couldn’t make some shots.”

Augustana’s 50 points were the lowest by an IWU opponent this season.

“I think today was our best team defense rotation-wise,” said Heflen. “Everyone was solid. No let ups. It was a great effort defensively.”

Chase Larsen was the lone Viking in double figures with 17 points.

