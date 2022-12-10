Lauren Huber's 20-20 vision lifts Illinois Wesleyan women past North Central

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team experienced several lulls Saturday during its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against North Central.

Sophomore Lauren Huber made sure those slow spots didn't cost the Titans a win.

The 5-foot-8 Huber scored 28 points and tied a school record with 20 rebounds as IWU eventually brushed past North Central 81-62 at Shirk Center.

"I was just hustling, trying to get position," Huber said. "We've got a lot of good shooters on this team. Not everything has to go through my hands. When our other shooters are taking shots I can get good position and hopefully get it back out to them if it doesn't go in."

The Titans improved to 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the CCIW as North Central slipped to 2-7 and 0-3 in league play.

Huber connected on 14 on 22 shots from the field, pulled eight of her rebounds from the offensive glass and also contributed six assists and two steals.

"It's never the size of the train, it's the size of the engine," IWU coach Mia Smith said of Huber. "She was in her area. She knew where she needed to be in order to get the ball.

"Thank God for her today. Had she not had the game she did, I don't think we get that one."

IWU held a 17-10 edge after one quarter that grew to 28-11 as Mallory Powers scored the first five points of the second quarter and Kate Palmer also tossed in a trey.

North Central, which missed 23 of its first 26 shots, rallied within 28-20 before the Titans settled for a 34-24 halftime margin.

A sluggish IWU start to the second half helped the Cardinals creep within 43-38.

"I don't know if it was having to prove ourselves after the Carroll game or what," said Smith. "I've been really pleased with our practices, but our practices are not transferring to the floor. I'm not sure what the disconnect is."

The Titans then received a boost from a pair of freshmen. Emily Galvan drilled a 3-pointer, and Sawyer White swished a 15-foot jumper as IWU stretched its lead back to 12 at 55-43.

Palmer's 3-pointer with four seconds left in the third quarter sent the Titans into the final 10 minutes with a more comfortable 58-43 advantage.

North Central moved as close as 10 points in the final quarter.

Powers and Palmer each added 13 points for the Titans. Powers handled nine rebounds as IWU held a 51-43 edge on the boards.

Mitrese Smith led the Cardinals with 16 points. Grace Kieffer chipped in 13.

North Central shot 33 percent from the floor (23 of 70), while the Titans ended at 44 percent (35 of 80).

