Late surge lifts Wheaton past Illinois Wesleyan women

BLOOMINGTON —On an afternoon when points where tough to come by, the final Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball drought proved costly.

The Titans led by six after three quarters and were tied 50-50 before Wheaton finished strong for a 63-57 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory Saturday at Shirk Center.

"We've practiced like this for two weeks," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "Deflections, loose balls we're not getting them. And every time we don't get them, the ball is bouncing their way and they're scoring. And that is making the difference."

The Titans slipped to 7-4 overall and 2-2 in the CCIW. Wheaton moved to 7-3 and 2-1 in conference play.

The Thunder seized the lead for good on an Anna Fernandez basket and surged ahead 55-50 on a Katie Oliver 3-pointer.

A Mallory Powers 3-pointer with 30 seconds left brought IWU within 61-57. The Titans then had a 3-point attempt rim out with 10 seconds left that would have cut the Wheaton lead to one.

Wesleyan finished at an icy 26 percent from the field and hit just 5 of 24 from 3-point range for 21 percent.

Lauren Huber paced the Titans with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Powers contributed nine points and nine rebounds.

Oliver topped all scorers with 21 points off the bench for Wheaton. Fernandez chipped in 14 points.

"Not being able to guard 24 (Oliver), I just don't understand," said Smith. "We had a scout (report) for a week."

The Titans trailed 24-23 at halftime after coaxing in just 21 percent of their shots (6 of 28). That included a miserable 1 of 14 in the second quarter.

Both teams hit two 3-pointers, grabbed 24 rebounds and committed nine turnovers over the initial 20 minutes.

