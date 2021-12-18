Late bucket sends U. of Chicago past Illinois Wesleyan women

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Klaire Steffens scored on a layup with two seconds left Saturday to lift the University of Chicago women's basketball team to a 63-62 nonconference victory over Illinois Wesleyan at Shirk Center.

The Titans led  62-53 after a Kate Palmer 3-pointer with 3:50 remaining but could not hang on while slipping to 5-5.

Chicago moved to 7-3.

Brooke Lansford paced IWU with 18 points. Mallory Powers added 14 and Palmer 13.

Lansford and Kaia Bowen each had a team-high seven rebounds.

Grace Hynes led the Maroons with 16 points. Steffens chipped in 13 and Peyton Van Soest 12.

Mallory Brodnik's game-high 13 rebounds helped Chicago to a 37-31 edge on the boards.

The Titans struggled to 36.2 percent shooting from the field, while the Maroons ended at 45.3 percent.

