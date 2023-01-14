Katelyn Heller leads Illinois Wesleyan women past Augustana

BLOOMINGTON — Senior Katelyn Heller scored a career-high 25 points to spark the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to a 78-69 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin over Augustana on Saturday at Shirk Center.

Heller scored 15 first-half points as IWU improved to 9-8 overall and 4-4 in the CCIW.

Heller also contributed seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

“She’s been playing really well,” IWU coach Mia Smith said of Heller. “She’s a player we asked to make some changes, and the beauty of it is she’s made great changes.”

The Titans, who had dropped five of their past six ganes, led 36-25 at the half despite 1 of 13 shooting from top scorers Lauren Huber and Kate Palmer.

Huber caught fire in the second half, connecting on 8 of 10 shots and scoring 18 of her 20 points. Huber also grabbed 12 rebounds.

“No Lauren first half, all Lauren second half,” said Smith.

Freshman Sawyer White registered 12 points and five steals off the bench for the Titans. Caite Knutson had 11 points.

Augustana (10-6, 4-3) received 13 points apiece from Emma Berg and Emily Brenneisen.

IWU outrebounded the Vikings 39-33 and committed 24 turnovers, one more than the visitors.

The win was the 700th in the history of the Wesleyan women's program.

PHOTOS: Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith