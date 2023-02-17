BLOOMINGTON — The road to a regular starting position has been a four-year journey for Illinois Wesleyan guard Katelyn Heller.

Given the chance, Heller has taken advantage by becoming the Titans’ second leading scorer entering Senior Day on Saturday, a 2 p.m. College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game with Carthage at Shirk Center.

“I would say getting the opportunity to be the point guard this year,” Heller said of her career high marks of 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Titans. “I feel like previously we had great point guards, and I just played more of a coming off the bench role. This year I’ve been able to step up and have that opportunity due to the fact a lot of people have graduated.”

The 5-foot-8 Heller has started all 24 games for IWU, which stands at 14-10 overall and 9-6 in the CCIW.

A senior from Glen Ellyn and Glenbard West High School, Heller would ordinarily be playing her final home game Saturday. But she has decided to return for a fifth year of eligibility the NCAA granted all athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was an education major coming in my freshman year and decided to switch to nursing,” said Heller. “That set me back (academically) a whole year. Then COVID happened so now I have the ability to play my fifth year. It just kind of worked out.”

IWU coach Mia Smith is happy to have Heller returning to go with five other top scorers who also will be back.

“We’re fortunate to have Katelyn back for one more year,” Smith said. “Experience means a lot.”

Seniors who will be playing their final home game Saturday are Kelly Carlson, Megan Moody, Emily Collins and Claire Retherford.

Carlson has played in all 24 games and started 12. The 5-10 forward from Western Springs is averaging 3.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.

“We’ve battled through injuries and ups and downs. But overall we’ve played as a team and played better because of it,” Carlson said. “We’re on the up (swing), and I think we can continue to be on the up.”

Carlson called Senior Day “bittersweet for sure. Moving on is awesome. But looking back at my four years, I have a great class. I love my class. I learned so much from the girls before me. I’m hoping to teach the girls below me as well. It’s a great experience. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

The Titans have already secured their spot in the six-team CCIW Tournament. IWU will likely be the fifth seed and play at Wheaton on Tuesday in the first round.

“We talk a lot about playing together,” said Heller. “A lot of games we were not successful we didn’t play together. Look at when we’ve won and assists are very high. You can tell we’re playing as a team.”

PHOTOS: Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith