Joshua Klein, Illinois Wesleyan defense hope to slow down high-scoring WashU attack

BLOOMINGTON — The last time Illinois Wesleyan's defense faced one of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin's top teams, things did not go well for the Titans.

Wheaton put 42 points on IWU before halftime on Sept. 17. Even though the Titans figured things out at halftime, the damage was done as the Thunder handed IWU a 42-7 defeat.

Heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. CCIW game against undefeated Washington University-St. Louis at Francis Olympic Field, IWU's leading tackler believes a repeat of Wheaton won't happen.

"We've just got to not beat ourselves. That's the main thing. A lot of them were blown coverages, missed assignments and things like that," said IWU junior linebacker Joshua Klein. "We should have been there and for one reason or another we weren't. If we eliminate those we're a pretty good defense. We've shown that."

IWU comes in with a 3-1 overall record and 2-1 CCIW mark. WashU has cruised to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the league, averaging 51.8 points and 502.5 yards per game.

"We talked to our players after the Carroll game about having a turning-point game. It was a turning-point game because it developed a lot of character in our football team," said IWU head coach Norm Eash of rallying from a 21-0 halftime deficit to beat Carroll, 26-21, on Sept. 24.

"But we're looking to have this breakout game. The way you have a breakout game is to go against someone who is ahead of you in the standings and that's undefeated. We stressing to our players what a great opportunity it is we get to play this game this week."

The Bears are led by Matt Rush. The junior quarterback from Hinsdale is the CCIW's No. 1 passer, completing 72.4% of his attempts for 1,098 yards and 16 touchdowns.

IWU responded to a season-ending knee injury to standout defensive tackle Conor Murphy by allowing 153 yards in last week's 38-24 victory against Millikin.

Sophomore Josh Hlavacek led a fierce pass rush that recorded seven sacks. Hlavacek had 2.5 sacks and was named CCIW Defensive Player of the Week.

Helping make up for Murphy's absence was sophomore Owen Phaby along with senior Nick Deaner and junior Matthew Morrow.

"The rotation was the biggest thing. It wasn't just one guy filling in," said Klein. "It's a team effort."

Klein played mostly on special teams his first two seasons. The Edwardsville product figured out he needed to add some weight and added 20 pounds since last fall.

Playing next to senior Fernando Chavez, Klein has notched 30 tackles in the first four games, including 4.5 for loss and two sacks.

"I came into camp hoping to earn my spot and not have it handed to me, which I think I did a pretty good job of and helping guys around me," said Klein.

"At the beginning I was just starting and just had to worry about my job. (Chavez) was the signal caller and I could focus on reading my keys and making a play. It's more split now. I'm helping out the guys in front of me and directly behind me while he's got his side of the field."

IWU will be looking to snap a six-game road losing streak. The Titans' last road win came at Augustana in the COVID-shortened 2021 spring season, with a 12-0 shutout.

"I always say when you go on the road you have to be a road warrior and take care of details and respond, get in and get out," said Eash. "I would like to say I'm going to St. Louis to see my son, and I have relatives down there. But we're going to St. Louis to play a football game and win a football game."