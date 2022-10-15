Jay Lemenager, Frank Roti help Illinois Wesleyan turn back North Park's chance for history

BLOOMINGTON — Jay Lemenager and Frank Roti had no idea Illinois Wesleyan never lost a home football game to North Park, going 34-0.

Their only focus was to make sure the Titans didn't fall to the winless Vikings on Saturday at Tucci Stadium. Thanks to their efforts in the fourth quarter, IWU somehow survived and kept the streak intact.

Lemenager directed the offense to two touchdowns that wiped out a 13-point deficit after three quarters. Then Roti's 70-yard interception return for a score gave IWU some breathing room as the Titans upended North Park, 43-34.

"A win is a win. It feels good to be back," said Lemenager, who played his first full game as IWU's quarterback. "It was ugly, but we escaped."

Roti picked off North Park quarterback Matt Eck on fourth down and weaved his way down the field.

"That's my first-ever pick-6," said Roti. "In high school I got tackled on the 1 a lot. I thought I was hawked down, but I'm fast I guess."

IWU head coach Norm Eash preferred to dwell on the positives until his team reconvened Sunday to watch the game film as the Titans improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

"You can sit there and look at glass half-empty and point out all the mistakes we made in the ballgame or look at the glass half-full and point out the things we did well to get back in the ballgame and win the ballgame," said Eash. "That (half-full) is the route you go after the game."

Big early hole

IWU did what it wanted at the start. The Titans took the opening kickoff and drove 52 yards in seven plays, capped by Seth Albin's 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 11:24 left in the first quarter.

But a short kickoff and personal foul gave the Vikings (0-6, 0-5) the ball on IWU's 41.

"Those things cannot happen. We can't get started like that," said Eash. "We have to build momentum when we have it. After that we were uphill the rest of the game."

North Park, which came in averaging 14.0 points and 291.4 yards per game, shredded the IWU defense with touchdowns on its first four possessions. On AJ Harris' 22-yard TD run from the Wildcat formation and Eck's 23-yard score on a zone read, neither was touched.

"We probably saw 0-5 and weren't expecting them to be that good," said Roti, a sophomore hybrid linebacker/safety. "They came out firing and they showed us. We can't do that. It's like five times this year where we went down at half and came back."

North Park led 27-7 early in the second quarter. Lemenager found favorite target Charlie Hamilton for TD strikes of 13 and 23 yards to cut the deficit to 27-21 at halftime before the Vikings' Tritian Zornes caught a 26-yard TD pass from Eck in the third quarter.

Lemenager delivers

There have been more downs than ups for Lemenager this season.

The sophomore lefthander, a transfer from Mount Union, earned the starting job in the preseason before suffering a knee injury on his sixth play in the season opener.

Lemenager returned for the third game against Carroll with a knee brace. But he was pulled at halftime with IWU trailing, 21-0. Ryan Saxe rallied the Titans to a 26-21 win before his own injury gave Lemenager another chance in the second half of last week's 59-14 loss at Washington (Mo.) University.

Eash never thought of pulling Lemenager on Saturday. Lemenager not only completed 19 of 34 attempts for 224 yards, but he also got some key first downs scrambling.

"The game plan is to never have our quarterbacks running that much," said Lemenager, who gained 70 yards rushing but was sacked four times for minus-36 yards. "Sometimes not everything is going to go the way we plan it. It's just the way it worked out."

Eash was proud of how Lemenager rallied the Titans.

"I want everyone to realize that's the first full game he's played in two years," said Eash. "We went with him for a reason. He can throw the ball and has a quick release and a strong arm. There's going to be some growing pains with him, but let's remember the things he did well today."

Hamilton shines

Hamilton was targeted 18 times by Lemenager and caught 10 for 143 yards. His biggest catch might have been on fourth-and-5 from the Vikings' 7 early in the fourth quarter with the Titans down by 13.

Lemenager found Hamilton for a 5-yard gain to get the first down.

"In that crucial moment of the game give it to Charlie Hamilton," said Lemenager. "You have to."

The next play, Lemenager scored on a 2-yard run to pull the Titans within 34-28.

"I think Charlie Hamilton is the best receiver in the league," said Eash. "He makes play after play and is playing like an all-conference player."

North Park outgained IWU in total yardage, 393-342. Eck went 19 of 39 for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Albin led the Titans' running game with 72 yards on 19 carries with his 1-yard run and Andrew Stange's extra point giving IWU a 35-34 lead with 5:59 left.

IWU faces Carthage at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Tucci Stadium.