IWU's Artist Benjamin doesn't consider himself shutdown corner yet as Titans ready for Millikin

BLOOMINGTON — After Austin Eichstaedt caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter last Saturday, Illinois Wesleyan's defensive coaches switched gears. They decided to have Artist Benjamin shadow Carroll's star receiver all over the field.

Good move.

Eichstaedt didn't catch a pass the rest of the way. Benjamin's effort might have been overlooked in the Titans' stirring 26-21 comeback victory, but it was instrumental in limiting the Pioneers' offense to one touchdown the rest of the way.

However, the humble Benjamin isn't ready to proclaim himself "a shutdown cornerback" at this stage of his career heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. game against Millikin at Tucci Stadium.

"I don't think I'm there yet. It's just been one good week," said Benjamin. "I have to keep improving every single week. But I keep that mindset every day that I want to be that lockdown and shutdown corner."

IWU and Millikin both come in with 2-1 overall records and 1-1 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. The Big Blue holds a 55-52-7 advantage in the long-time rivalry.

Benjamin was part of a large defensive freshman group that was thrown into the lineup last season. There was a learning curve for all involved as IWU struggled to a 3-7 record.

However, taking some of those lumps (including a 72-7 loss at Wheaton) are paying off in 2022.

"Artist learned last year through trial and error. It was tough on a freshman," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "But he's hung in there and really got to the point where we think he can be one of top corners in the league. That receiver was really good at Carroll, and he locked him down."

Benjamin was one of Eash's top recruits in the Class of 2021. However, even though Benjamin played for Class 8A powerhouse Loyola Academy, there was an adjustment for him that most freshmen experience.

"Eash always told me about high school to college the pace of the game changes so much, and I experienced that last year," said Benjamin. "I probably got used to that, and another spring lifting and working with the offense and best receivers in the CCIW has gotten me a lot better."

Those daily battles with Charlie Hamilton, Myles Kee and others have gotten Benjamin to the point where he "feels practice is harder for me than games at times."

Benjamin had an interception return for a touchdown in a season-opening 45-21 win against Ohio Wesleyan. However, he admitted getting lulled to sleep the week before against Wheaton and was burned for a touchdown in a 42-7 loss.

But when Eichstaedt caught the TD pass away from him, Benjamin was ready for the challenge defensive coordinator Matt Williamson gave him the rest of the way. Carroll tested Benjamin as Eichstaedt was targeted 15 times in the game.

"I just knew whatever the coach asked me I feel fully confident that if he has that confidence in me, I'm good to go," said Benjamin.

IWU's defense could be without one of its leaders against Millikin.

Conor Murphy injured his knee during the fourth quarter last week. Eash said the standout senior tackle, who paced IWU with nine tackles against Carroll, is questionable. Replacing Murphy would be senior Nick Deaner, junior Matthew Marrow and sophomore Owen Phaby.

IWU will start sophomore Ryan Saxe at quarterback. Jay Lemenager came back from a knee injury to start against Carroll, but was pulled at halftime with IWU trailing, 21-0.

Saxe threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns in perhaps the biggest rally in Eash's 36 years at the helm. While Eash said Lemenager looks much in practice this week, the Titans are sticking with Saxe.

Millikin is coming off a 23-21 win against North Park for its first CCIW victory under new head coach Carlton Hall, who was the Big Blue's defensive coordinator last year.

IWU will see plenty of new faces playing for Millikin, which has only two returning starters on offense and four on defense. One of the Big Blue's returners is defensive end Alexander Perkins, a fifth-year senior who ranks third in Division III with 5.5 sacks.