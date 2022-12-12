IWU offensive coordinator Reed Hoskins named head coach for Simpson College

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan offensive coordinator Reed Hoskins has been named head football coach for Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.

Hoskins has been with IWU for seven seasons. The Titan offense has produced 20 all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin performers under Hoskins. Quarterback Brandon Bauer finished first in the CCIW in passing yards, total offense, total touchdowns and rushing touchdown during the 2018 season, which was one of two CCIW titles for the Titans during Hoskins' tenure.

"It's nearly impossible to express in words what Illinois Wesleyan University has meant to my family," said Hoskins. "I want to thank Athletic Director Mike Wagner, Coach (Norm) Eash and the entire Titan athletic department for the opportunity to be a part of this community for the last seven years. Despite all the achievements earned on and off the field, what makes IWU so special is the people. Working in this environment has made me a better person and professional, and for that I will always be grateful."

Before joining the IWU staff, Hoskins spent five seasons as the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin-La Crosse. Prior to UWL, Hoskins was the passing game coordinator, quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at Wartburg College.

A 2006 graduate of Wartburg, Hoskins was an assistant coach at North Carolina Wesleyan College (2006-07) and St. Cloud State University (2007-08).

"I'm really happy for Reed and his family," said Eash. "With his Iowa roots, this is a chance for him to return home. Simpson is a great program with a strong tradition, and I have no doubt Reed will be successful there."

Photos: Titans survived four turnovers to beat the Big Blue, 38-24.