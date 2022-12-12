 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

IWU offensive coordinator Reed Hoskins named head coach for Simpson College

  • 0
REED HOSKINS PHOTO

Illinois Wesleyan offensive coordinator Reed Hoskins watches the Titans in pregame warmups before facing Wheaton this season. Hoskins has been named head coach at Simpson College.

 Jim Benson

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan offensive coordinator Reed Hoskins has been named head football coach for Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.

Hoskins has been with IWU for seven seasons. The Titan offense has produced 20 all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin performers under Hoskins. Quarterback Brandon Bauer finished first in the CCIW in passing yards, total offense, total touchdowns and rushing touchdown during the 2018 season, which was one of two CCIW titles for the Titans during Hoskins' tenure.

REED HOSKINS MUGSHOT 2022

Hoskins

"It's nearly impossible to express in words what Illinois Wesleyan University has meant to my family," said Hoskins. "I want to thank Athletic Director Mike Wagner, Coach (Norm) Eash and the entire Titan athletic department for the opportunity to be a part of this community for the last seven years. Despite all the achievements earned on and off the field, what makes IWU so special is the people. Working in this environment has made me a better person and professional, and for that I will always be grateful."

Before joining the IWU staff, Hoskins spent five seasons as the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin-La Crosse. Prior to UWL, Hoskins was the passing game coordinator, quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at Wartburg College.

A 2006 graduate of Wartburg, Hoskins was an assistant coach at North Carolina Wesleyan College (2006-07) and St. Cloud State University (2007-08). 

"I'm really happy for Reed and his family," said Eash. "With his Iowa roots, this is a chance for him to return home. Simpson is a great program with a strong tradition, and I have no doubt Reed will be successful there."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News