NAPERVILLE — Unable to finish North Central off when the opportunity presented itself, Illinois Wesleyan suffered a heartbreaking 85-78 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday at Gregory Arena.

The Titans fell to 12-11 overall and 7-7 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. North Central moved to 12-11 and 7-8, respectively.

IWU held a 44-30 halftime lead that grew to 50-32 early in the second half.

The Cardinals reeled off 15 straight points and pulled within 52-50.

North Central held a 60-56 edge after a John Blumeyer 3-pointer

Wesleyan clawed back for a 67-62 margin on a Cody Mitchell jumper with 1:29 to go.

A Ryan Sroka free throw with four seconds left handed the Titans a 69-66 edge. But when Sroka missed the second foul shot, the Cardinals hustled the ball upcourt to Shea Cupples, who drilled a 35-foot game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

IWU moved in front 75-74 on a Sroka 3-pointer at the 3:09 juncture of overtime, but North Central outscored the Titans 11-3 the rest of the way.

Matt Helwig paced the Cardinals with 38 points. Cupples added 14.

Wesleyan received 19 points from Lucas Heflen, 14 points and 10 rebounds from Hakim Williams and 12 points and eight boards from Sroka.

North Central connected on 8 of 15 3-point attempts in the second half and overtime.

IWU women win

Sophomore Lauren Huber totaled 23 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals to key the Wesleyan women to a 71-65 triumph over North Central.

The Titans, who led 36-30 at the half, improved to 14-10 and 9-6 in the CCIW.

Katelyn Heller chipped in 13 points for IWU. Kelly Carlson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

North Central shot 44 percent from the floor to 38 percent for Wesleyan and connected on eight 3-pointers to three for the Titans.

IWU prevailed on the strength of a 45-32 rebounding advantage and 10 less turnovers (22-12).

Mitrese Smith led the Cardinals (6-17, 3-12) with 22 points and Natalie Stavropoulos added 14.

PHOTOS: Washington University at Illinois Wesleyan University mens basketball