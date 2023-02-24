BLOOMINGTON — Aaron Young, who has worked the last five years on Indiana State's staff, has been named Illinois Wesleyan's offensive coordinator by Titan head coach Norm Eash.

Young, a native of Sacramento, Calif., began his coaching career at Indiana State in 2018, serving as the assistant quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to full-time quarterbacks coach as well as academic and community service liaison in 2019. Young moved to coaching running backs and specialists in 2020 before adding recruiting coordinator to his duties in 2022.

"He brings tremendous experience both coaching and recruiting and will be a great addition to our staff," said Eash. "Aaron is a rising star in collegiate coaching and we are thrilled to welcome him and his family to our Titan football family."

Young also will work directly with IWU's quarterbacks, which includes returning starter Jay Lemenager. Young replaces Reed Hoskins, who left IWU to become head coach at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.

During his time with the Sycamores, Young coached All-Missouri Valley Football Conference picks Justin Dinka (running back) and Ryan Boyle (QB). Boyle was also voted the league's Newcomer of the Year in 2018. Under Young's guidance, Indiana State's quarterbacks set program records in single season completion percentage in back-to-back seasons, while also finishing the 2018 and 2019 seasons second in FCS for fewest interceptions thrown.

Young played quarterback at the University of Wyoming, where he earned a degree in psychology while appearing in 11 games and backing up Buffalo Bills' Pro Bowler Josh Allen. Young then transferred to Indiana State, where he got his masters degree in physical education with an emphasis in coaching in 2018.

Young and his wife, Brooke, have one daughter Hilton.

