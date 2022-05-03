Illinois Wesleyan's Onsrud, Thorman selected for NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan sophomores Lexi Onsrud and Emma Thorman will be playing in the NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship again.

Onsrud, a University High School graduate, and Thorman were selected as individuals when the 72-hole tournament takes place May 10-13 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, it was announced Monday.

The duo competed last year when the Titans finished tied for ninth as Onsrud placed tied for 40th and Thorman tied for 61st.

Along with the Titan pair, other individuals picked were Oglethorpe's Sarah Hsu, Lynchburg's Emily Brubaker, Christopher Newport's Shreya Ganta, and Texas-Dallas' Karen Avarez. There will be 29 teams in the field.

The field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams after 54 holes to compete on the final day.

Onsrud led the Titans with a 74.6-stroke average while Thorman was right behind at 75.5. Onsrud earned three medalist honors this season.

Onsrud and Thorman set a single-round IWU women's record by shooting 3-under-par 68s in the Westbrook Invitational's first round at the 5,810-yard Westbrook Village Golf Club Lakes Course in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria in March. Onsrud's 140 total also a Titan 36-hole record as she won the event.

