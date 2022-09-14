Illinois Wesleyan's offense hopes to build upon sophomore QB Ryan Saxe's impressive opening act

BLOOMINGTON — When quarterback Jay Lemenager injured his knee on the sixth play of Illinois Wesleyan's season opener last Saturday, star wide receiver Charlie Hamilton's reaction was like most of his teammates.

"Initially when Jay was hurt on the ground, it was a shock to everyone," said Hamilton.

Ryan Saxe, who expected to play more receiver than quarterback against Ohio Wesleyan, came on the field and delivered at Tucci Stadium. That wasn't a shock to Hamilton.

Saxe led IWU with 55 rushing yards and completed 13 of 18 attempts for 162 yards. The sophomore scored a touchdown running and throwing as IWU routed Ohio Wesleyan, 45-21.

"As an offense we know Saxe is a confident guy in his abilities and the team," said Hamilton. "It wasn't anything that would be a total surprise. We have trust in him and know what he's capable of. We weren't too worried."

Saxe gets a full week of practice with the No. 1 offense this week ahead of his first start, which should be even more challenging.

IWU begins College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play at 6 p.m. Saturday on the road against 10th-ranked Wheaton. The Thunder won't be in a particularly good mood, either, after they dropped a heartbreaking 17-16 opener in overtime against Trinity (Texas) in San Antonio.

Titan head coach Norm Eash calls Saxe "one of the most confident players I've coached." That's saying a lot seeing Eash is in his 36th season at IWU's helm.

"Ryan is very athletic and a threat running and throwing every time he touches the ball," said Eash. "The thing about Ryan that he's got to remember is he's got a lot of good people around him. He has a tendency to try to do everything himself because he wants to do so well. He's so team-minded he wants to help our team win. He has to go through the reads and the processes of our plays to get the ball where it needs to go."

It would serve Saxe and the Titans well to get the ball more to Hamilton, a second-team all-CCIW selection last year. Hamilton caught just one pass for 30 yards in the opener.

However, Hamilton said he knows he can be just as valuable blocking for Saxe as snagging passes from him.

"Ryan likes to take matters in his own hands at times, which is great. He's a great runner," said Hamilton. "In regards to blocking, you might have to block a little longer because he can keep a play alive no matter what side of the field it's going to."

A week of working with Saxe could see more passes come Hamilton's way.

"It definitely helps going into this game just knowing the pace how he's reading the defense and getting the ball out," said Hamilton. "He's doing a really good job this week."

Injury update

Eash said Lemenager already is off crutches and could return in a couple weeks. Junior Zach Burhans has moved up to No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart until Lemenager returns.

The outlook isn't so good for Zach Bozarth. The senior tailback was injured while celebrating his 4-yard touchdown run before halftime and suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury.

Sophomore Mel Woodson is listed as the No. 1 tailback next to junior Seth Albin when the Titans use two running backs.

Honor for Wachal

IWU senior strong safety Anthony Wachal Jr. earned the CCIW Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Wachal picked up a blocked field goal attempt by Frank Roti and rumbled 85 yards for a touchdown against Ohio Wesleyan. Wachal, playing for the first time since 2019 after three shoulder surgeries, also intercepted a pass.

CCIW openers

IWU will be looking to open the CCIW season with a win for the first time since 2017. Ironically, that victory came against Wheaton as the Titans prevailed, 24-14, at Tucci Stadium.

The Titans' last road victory to begin CCIW play came in 2015 when they beat Carthage, 21-17.

IWU is 22-12 in league openers under Eash.