Illinois Wesleyan's Joel Baer all for revenge as Titans travel to face Wheaton in CCIW opener

WHEATON — Illinois Wesleyan head football coach Norm Eash said he doesn't particularly like to use the word "revenge."

Titan defensive tackle Joel Baer politely disagrees, especially when it comes to the 72-7 whipping Wheaton put on IWU last season.

"I wrote 72-7 on the board every day in spring ball. Every day somebody erased it," said Baer, a junior from Eureka. "I know there's a lot of guys who want to move on and get past it. I know Coach doesn't like 'revenge,' but I'm not quite that minded."

IWU hopes to use the momentum gained from last week's resounding season-opening win in Saturday's 6 p.m. game against the Thunder at McCully Stadium to start the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin campaign.

While the Titans downed Ohio Wesleyan last week, 45-21, Wheaton suffered a heartbreaking loss in its season opener. The 10th-ranked Thunder scored a touchdown in overtime at Trinity (Texas), but had the extra-point blocked and suffered a 17-16 loss.

"All coaches will tell you the most improvement occurs from the first game to the second," said Eash. "We have to do that because we're starting conference play. I told our players we had a very formidable non-conference game. But it's different when you start playing in the CCIW. Wheaton is not going to be Ohio Wesleyan. We have to be ready for a fast, physical team."

While Eash won't use the r-word, he is quite motivated about what happened a year ago at Wheaton. It was the worst loss in Eash's 36 years at IWU and third worst in school history (87-3 to Illinois in 1912, 68-0 to Millikin in 1972).

"I mentioned we should have a long memory," he said. "I'm a firm believer when you get to 50 points you don't need any more points after that."

Wheaton's all-CCIW running back, Giovanni Weeks, had only eight carries against IWU in 2021. That's all he needed to gain 167 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Weeks has three returning linemen in front of him, but Baer is confident the Titans won't see a repeat performance.

"Upfront we're a lot more sound on the outside. We're better containing than we were last year," said Baer. "That's something that will really help us out, especially in the run game. Our linebackers are flying down looking to take someone's head off. That's always nice as a D-lineman knowing you have someone behind you."

The Thunder is breaking in a new quarterback. Will Bowers is a graduate transfer from Division I Liberty who threw for 302 yards in his Wheaton debut against Trinity.

Baer, whose long blonde locks flow outside his helmet, was a force in the opener. The 5-foot-11, 265-pound Baer was second on the team with six tackles.

That didn't surprise Eash.

"Joel probably had one of the best preseason camps I've seen," said Eash. "He wasn't a starting defensive tackle. He's earned that. He played really well all camp, just at a different level."

Baer saw some playing time in the limited spring 2021 COVID season. As a sophomore last fall shoulder and hip injuries limited him, but Baer hasn't been hindered this fall.

IWU sophomore quarterback Ryan Saxe will make his first start after coming in when Jay Lemenager went down early with a knee injury against Ohio Wesleyan. Saxe completed 13 of 18 attempts for 162 yards and a touchdown and ran for 55 yards and another score.

Lemenager will be out a couple weeks, so Saxe should benefit from regularly practicing with the No. 1 unit. He'll face a Wheaton defense that has nine seniors, but only one returning starter from a 10-2 playoff team.

"He came in the ballgame and managed the game well," said Eash of Saxe. "Not to say he didn't make some mistakes and rightly so because he didn't have a lot of reps there. But the more reps we got him this week the better prepared he'll be to play this game."