Illinois Wesleyan's Jake Buhe on all-CCIW football squad for third time in career

Buhe was joined by three other Titans — senior tight end Zack Tencza, junior wide receiver Charlie Hamilton and junior defensive lineman Conor Murphy — on the all-CCIW second team.
The only time Buhe didn't make the all-CCIW team was last season when no squad was picked because of the pandemic which canceled the fall season.
Senior offensive tackle AJ Lust was named IWU's RESPECT award recipient.
Two Normal Community High School graduates at North Central, senior defensive back Dakota Cremeens and senior linebacker Ben Wong, were named to the first team. North Central junior defensive lineman Tyler Rich of Pontiac was a second-team selection.
League champion North Central, which is ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division III poll, grabbed two of the postseason awards. Wide receiver Andrew Kamienski took the Art Keller Offensive Player of the Year honor while Jeff Thorne collected the Bob Reade Coach of the Year award.
Wheaton lineman Dallas McRae was given the Don Larson Defensive Player of the Year award.
