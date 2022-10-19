Illinois Wesleyan's defense trying to find its 'potential' after difficulties last two games

BLOOMINGTON — One thing Anthony Wachal Jr. is not about to do is use the "youth" excuse card.

Illinois Wesleyan's defense starts seven sophomores. Most of them were thrown into the fray last season, so Wachal doesn't see inexperience as a problem for the Titans in a 59-14 loss at Washington (Mo.) and a comeback 43-34 victory over winless North Park the last two weeks.

"It's no secret the defense is not playing anywhere near what they're capable of," said Wachal, a senior strong safety, after IWU gave up 93 points and 1,013 yards the last two games. "We keep saying we have potential, but I hate that word. That's a terrible word. We have only four games left. We can't keep saying we have a lot of potential."

IWU's defense tries to turn things around Saturday when it plays Carthage in a 1 p.m. College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Tucci Stadium.

The Titans (4-2 overall, 3-2 CCIW) rank fifth in the league in yards allowed (370.0) and sixth in points allowed (33.5) per game.

IWU's best defensive effort came in the season opener. The Titans led 45-7 in the fourth quarter before giving up two meaningless touchdowns in a 45-21 victory against Ohio Wesleyan.

The next week, Wheaton exploded for 42 first-half points, and the defense has been trying to its regain ever since.

"Defensively there's a lot of missed tackles. We think that stems from being too tight," said Wachal. "Everyone is so worried about doing too much. If we just listen to our coaches and be in the right spot and do the right things and follow what Coach (Matt) Williamson has us doing, we'll be fine."

Carthage (2-4, 2-3) pretty much did whatever it wanted against IWU last year in Kenosha, Wis. The Firebirds bolted out to a 48-7 lead after three quarters and pounded the Titans, 62-35.

It was IWU's third straight loss to start the season and pretty soon Titan head coach Norm Eash made some personnel changes, especially on the defense.

Wachal wasn't on the field a year ago in Kenosha. In fact, he wasn't on any field in 2021 — including the pandemic-shortened spring campaign from the previous fall — because of multiple shoulder surgeries.

In his first game back, Wachal returned a blocked punt 83 yards for a touchdown against Ohio Wesleyan. He hasn't come off the field this season and ranks second on the team with 48 tackles.

"I wasn't sure how the shoulder was going to hold up," said Wachal. "It took a little bit to shake off the rust of two years not playing. It is a bit of an adjustment, but I'm just happy my body is staying healthy and I couldn't be happier to be out there with the fellows."

Eash is glad to have Wachal in the secondary mentoring sophomore cornerbacks Artist Benjamin and Jimmy Capecci and sophomore free safety Sam Schott.

"It took him a while to get acclimated again because he hadn't played in a while," said Eash. "He's a captain for us and a leader. He had a big game that first game and took it to the house. He's playing well and is one of our leaders in the secondary."

Roti game ball

IWU's Frank Roti received Pat Coleman's "game ball" on D3football.com's Around the Nation Podcast and was also named to D3football.com's Week 7 Team of the Week.

The sophomore hybrid linebacker/safety returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Titans a nine-point cushion. Roti earlier forced a fumble and made a team-high eight tackles.