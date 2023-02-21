BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan basketball players Cody Mitchell and Lauren Huber have been selected to the first unit of the all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin team.

A senior, Mitchell averaged 15.4 points and a league-best 10.2 rebounds in CCIW games. A sophomore, Huber was second in CCIW scoring at 18.4 and first in rebounding at 10.4.

Other members of the men’s first team were Carthage’s Filip Bulatovic, Elmhurst’s Jonathan Zapinski, Matt Helwig of North Central, Wheaton’s Tyson Cruickshank and TJ Askew and North Park’s Shamar Pumphrey and Kolden Vanlandingham.

Wesleyan senior Lucas Heflen was part of the all-CCIW second team. He averaged 14.6 points in league play.

Cruickshank was selected Most Outstanding Student-Athlete, while Julian Campbell of Carthage was the First Year Student-Athlete of the Year.

Wheaton’s Mike Schauer was named Coach of the Year.

Joining Huber on the women’s first team were Most Outstanding Student-Athlete Elyce Knudsen and Central Catholic High School graduate Bailey Coffman of Millikin, First Year Student-Athlete of the Year Victoria Perry of North Park, Wheaton’s Caroline Sikkink, Carthage’s Marianna Morrissey, Carroll’s Olivia Rangel and Augustana’s Gabriela Loiz.

Millikin’s Olivia Lett, a former Wesleyan player, was chosen Coach of the Year.

IWU senior Katelyn Heller was part of the second team after averaging 10.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in CCIW action.

PHOTOS: Washington University at Illinois Wesleyan University mens basketball