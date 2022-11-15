Illinois Wesleyan's Charlie Hamilton named to all-CCIW first team while two Titans on second team

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan senior wide receiver Charlie Hamilton was named to the first team of the all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football squad announced by the league Tuesday.

The Titans also placed two players on the second team — senior strong safety Anthony Wachal Jr. and sophomore defensive end Josh Hlavacek. Meanwhile, senior defensive tackle Conor Murphy was named IWU's recipient of the CCIW RESPECT award.

Hamilton, a second-team choice last year, had 71 receptions for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the CCIW in receptions, receiving yards, receptions per game, receiving yards per game and ranked second in receiving TDs. Hamilton had four games with 100-plus yards receiving and posted single-game highs of 12 catches and 153 yards in IWU's win over Carroll.

Wachal, who missed the two previous seasons with a shoulder injury, made the most of his first full season on the field. He recorded a team-high 84 tackles, 56 solo, and added 1.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups. Wachal recorded 20 tackles against No. 1 North Central.

Hlavacek, a two-time CCIW Defensive Player of the Week selection, finished the season with 38 tackles, 18 solo, 15.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks to go with five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks.

North Central senior defensive lineman Tyler Rich, a Pontiac High School graduate, made the first-team defense. The Cardinals' Brad Spencer was voted Bob Reade Coach of the Year and North Central halfback Ethan Greenfield was the Art Keller Offensive Player of the Year.

Linemen Alexander Perkins of Millikin and Dan Lester of North Central were the Don Larson Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

IWU finished with a 6-4 overall record, a three-win improvement from 2021, and placed fourth in the CCIW with a 5-4 mark.