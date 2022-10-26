Illinois Wesleyan's Caelyn Steffens setting CCIW women's soccer records

BLOOMINGTON — Caelyn Steffens and the Illinois Wesleyan's women's soccer team got to play only two official matches during the COVID 19-interrupted 2020 season that was held the following spring.

That ended up costing College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opponents a lot more than the Titans.

"It was then I decided I didn't want to be done. I still have more in me, so why not play as long as I can?" said Steffens.

So, along with three other teammates, Steffens elected to take a fifth year this fall granted by the NCAA because of COVID. The Normal Community High School graduate has taken full advantage of the unique opportunity.

Steffens set CCIW records in league games for goals (15) and points scored (32) in leading the Titans to the regular-season title with a 6-1-1 record. That gave IWU home-field advantage for the CCIW Tournament. The Titans will host a semifinal game next Wednesday at Neis Field.

Even with defenses focused on stopping her, Steffens has recorded 17 goals and three assists this season for IWU (8-4-3 overall).

"I've noticed, not so much at the beginning of the year but as the season has gone on, I feel I've been man marked," said Steffens. "It's constantly 'Watch No. 9! Where is No. 9?' It can be frustrating at times, but being able to work around that is all I can do. I have to play my game and not let that effect me."

Steffens, who played her freshman season at Wisconsin-Platteville before transferring to IWU, broke the previous CCIW records of 13 goals and 30 points in league games set by Wheaton's Sarah Johnson during the 2003 season.

With 69 career goals and 161 career points, Steffens ranks second among active career leaders across all NCAA divisions.

Now, Steffens wants to play in another NCAA Division III Tournament after the Titans qualified in 2019.

"We've been through a lot of rough times. Every year since I've been here we've had a new coach," said Steffens. "Oz (Bakirdan, first-year head coach) has made a positive impact and made my decision a lot better. That (changing coaches) has built our team chemistry up a lot, having to be there for each other."

Steffens will graduate in December with a degree in health promotion and fitness management along with a psychology minor. She is looking to start a career in a health field and plans to do some coaching with FC Central Illinois alongside former teammate Natalie Freeman.

Size not hurting McNees

Zach McNees may look small at defensive end, especially wearing No. 49. However, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore plays much bigger for IWU's defense.

McNees leads the Titans in tackles for loss (12 for 50 yards) and tied for the sacks lead (4.5) heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. CCIW game against Augustana at Rock Island.

McNees, a native of Hillsboro, Mo., saw some action last year as a freshman when he wore No. 96.

"Definitely getting those reps in last year and seeing a college level offense in front of you definitely put me in a better position for this year," he said.

McNees believes using his speed is important when trying to get around much larger offensive tackles.

"My technique is pretty high up there. I like to think my aggressiveness and motor helps me make plays," he said. "Me, Josh (Hlavacek, the other end) and the other D-linemen help set each other up pretty well. We play off each other pretty well."

IWU head coach Norm Eash agrees with McNees that his "motor" is an invaluable asset. Yet that can sometimes get McNees in trouble such as when he jumped offsides three times against North Park.

"He's a very active, high-intensity type of player when he's on the field," said Eash. "He might not be the biggest defensive lineman in our league, but he's the most intense and competitive lineman there is. He doesn't back down from anyone."

IWU (5-2, 4-2 CCIW) is coming off a 55-0 rout over Carthage. That was the Titans' first shutout since blanking Augustana, 12-0, in a spring 2021 game.

Augie (4-3, 3-3) returns 17 starters from last year's squad which ruined IWU's Senior Day and handed the Titans a 38-14 defeat.

"In the weight room on Tuesday we had pictures of what they were doing after the game all set up," said IWU senior wide receiver Payton Gerberding. "We will be ready to go."