Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball young and talented

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Mia Smith believes she has a freshman class as talented as her previous group.

Considering last year’s freshmen provided the second, third and fifth leading scorers on a 20-9 NCAA Division III Tournament team, that’s quite a statement coming from an extremely optimistic coach.

“Last year’s freshmen were really good and this year’s freshmen are just as good but there’s more of them that are just as good,” said Smith, whose team began practice on Saturday.

Lauren Huber became the first freshman in program history to earn first team all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honors after averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.

“I know firsthand the freshman chaos of all the new plays and the shuffle of it all,” Huber said. “So I’m helping the freshmen become more comfortable on the court and off the court with our team.”

“Last year her role was kind of take orders from the three seniors and fit into their rotations,” said Smith of Huber. “Now it’s her turn to give some orders.”

Smith believes the 5-foot-8 Huber will be freed up from inside duties with the addition of 6-0 Southern Illinois Edwardsville transfer Caite Knutson.

“Caite is playing very well right now. She’s able to play with her back to the basket, which we haven’t had probably since Maddie Merritt (a senior in 2019),” Smith said.

“She’s an effective rebounder, she head hunts the ball coming off the rim and plays pretty good post defense. She’s enjoying getting back into the game and being able to be productive. That’s making it great for all of us.”

Sophomore Kate Palmer chipped in 9.3 points per game last season while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Mallory Powers added 8.2 points and senior Katelyn Heller 6.9.

The IWU coach also looks for senior guard Emily Collins to become a key contributor.

“I like what I’m seeing out of here,” said Smith. “She has to compete defensively. She can shoot and score in multiple ways with the best of them. I’m hoping we get some impact out of here.”

Among the freshmen who could quickly earn playing time are Laura Mahlum and Emily Galvan.

Smith also believes this group of Titans is well suited to carry out her fast break offense and run and jump pressure defense.

“I thought we were pretty quick last year with Catie (Eck) and Kaia (Bowen) in the lineup,” she said. “The people we’re going to be putting in the lineup this year I think are even quicker and longer. So that’s going to make us twice as fast.”

IWU opens with a Nov. 3 exhibition at Eastern Illinois before starting the regular season against Wittenberg in Springfield, Ohio.