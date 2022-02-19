 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball secures share of CCIW championship

Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball

Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball won a share of the CCIW championship by defeating Augustana in Saturday in Rock Island.

 Randy Reinhardt

ROCK ISLAND — The Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team hung on for a 65-62 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory Saturday over Augustana at Carver Center to capture a share of the CCIW championship.

The Titans (17-8 overall) are 14-2 in league play and share the title with Millikin.

IWU will be the second seed and the Big Blue the top seed for next week's CCIW Tournament in Decatur.

Clutch free throws from Kaia Bowen helped the Titans prevail. Bowen scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Brooke Lansford and Katelyn Heller scored 13 points apiece and Lauren Huber contributed 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds for IWU.

