Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball season comes to a close

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball season ended Saturday with a 72-54 NCAA Division III Tournament loss to 12th-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater at Kachel Gymnasium.
The Warhawks advance to the sectional round with a 25-4 record, while the Titans were eliminated at 20-9.
Whitewater led 37-32 at halftime and 55-42 through three quarters.
Freshman Kate Palmer scored 12 of her team-high 17 points in the first half for IWU.
Catie Eck, Brooke Lansford and Kaia Bowen added seven points apiece.
Bowen secured a team-high seven rebounds.
Aleah Grundahl topped the Warhawks with 18 points. Johanna Taylor grabbed 12 rebounds as Whitewater held a 43-29 edge on the boards.
The Titans shot 36.2 percent from the field to 47.5 percent for the Warhawks.