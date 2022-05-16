Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball lands six-player recruiting class

BLOOMINGTON — Fresh off one of her more successful recruiting years in 24 seasons as Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball coach, Mia Smith wants to do it again.

Freshmen were the second (Lauren Huber), third (Kate Palmer) and fifth (Mallory Powers) leading scorers on an IWU team that posted a 20-9 record last season in what Smith called her best recruiting class in over a decade.

Seeking to add talent to that core, Smith has secured commitments from six players who will join the Titans roster next season.

“I love this incoming class,” Smith said. “I’m excited about all of them.”

Laura Mahlum, a 6-foot guard from Barrington, will play in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game this summer. She was part of Barrington teams that finished second at the Class 4A State Tournament in basketball and third in volleyball.

“She’s super athletic and has length,” Smith said. ”She has all inclusive scoring ability. Several of her games at the end of the season she was on fire from the 3-point line. Yet she has an uncanny ability to position herself inside and get shots up from the interior.”

Mahlum averaged nine points and five rebounds as a senior and was an AAU teammate of another future Titan with Illinois Elite in Sara Balli.

A 5-8 guard from Lake Park, Balli scored at a 12 point clip.

“She can blow by defenders and get to the rim. She brings a lot of speed to our program,” said Smith. “She plays really good defense. Her team presses so she has press mode availability.”

Sawyer White is a 5-7 point guard from Lombard Montini who averaged 10 points and five rebounds and also will play soccer at IWU.

“She’s a wizard of a passer, crafty and on time with her passes. She sees the floor so well, especially in the halfcourt,” said Smith. “She has a nice 3-point shot as well. She’s very agile on her feet.”

A 6-0 forward, Martha Lipic brings a familiar name back to Shirk Center. The Oak Park-River Forest player’s father is John Lipic, who played for the Titans from 1990-94.

John Lipic finished his Wesleyan career No. 8 all-time with 709 rebounds, sixth in free throw percentage (.827) and 21st in scoring (1,294).

Smith sees Martha Lipic as a “stretch four” forward after contributing seven points and five rebounds per contest as a senior.

“She has a lot of length and is very agile on her feet,” Smith said. “She needs a little bit more experience, but I think she will fit in really well with our program. She played primarily power forward. We’re really excited about her athleticism.”

Emily Galvan, a 5-7 guard from Rolling Meadows, qualified for the 4A Three-Point Showdown after averaging 14 points as a senior. She was named her school's Female Athlete of the Year.

“Emily is a shooter extraordinaire,” said Smith. “I’ve seen her hit four (3-pointers) in a row. She’s fluid and sets her feet well.”

Smith called Payton Jacob, a 5-10 forward from St. Joseph-Ogden who averaged nine points and five rebounds, a “typical Illinois Wesleyan girl. She does a lot of things well on the court and has a very high basketball IQ. She’s extremely supportive of her teammates and has a really good skill set to go with all of that.”

Smith also hopes to finalize the addition of a transfer player this week.

