BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball coach Mia Smith was in Pontiac last Saturday to take in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-star games.

Little wonder. On display in the IBCA games were all five of IWU’s incoming freshmen recruits.

Along with Normal Community’s Sophia Feeney, Fieldcrest’s Ashlyn May, Ellie Cahill of Eureka, Liv Meyers of Elmwood and Anna Beyers of Pana, Smith has a Division II transfer joining her roster in former Illinois-Springfield player Ava Bardic.

“They are an impressive young group,” Smith said. “What stands out the most about all of them is that they come from winning programs. It's a very athletic group with a lot of speed and length, perfect for our style of play.”

Bardic is a 5-foot-7 graduate of Lincolnshire Stevenson High School who earned All-Freshman team honors in the Great Lakes Valley Conference at UIS. She averaged 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while starting 22 of 28 games for the Prairie Stars.

“Ava brings quickness and high percentage shooting. Her quickness will help our team with our defensive pressure,” said Smith. “She has a quick first step to the rim off the bounce and great floor vision. She is an excellent 3-point shooter.”

Feeney played for her father Dave at NCHS and was an all-Big 12 Conference first team selection. She helped the Iron finish at 31-4 and advance to the Class 4A sectional finals.

The 5-5 Feeney will play volleyball at IWU before joining the basketball team.

“She has a winning attitude and is a quick defender,” Smith said.

The 5-10 Cahill is Eureka’s all-time leading scorer (boys or girls) and was a first team Class 2A all-stater after averaging 23.8 points for the Hornets.

“She played at the point position for Eureka,” said Smith. “She is an excellent free throw achiever and percentage shooter. She can hit the long distance 3-pointer and has a crafty ability to get to the rim.”

At 5-10, May helped Fieldcrest to its second straight 30-win season by averaging 14.1 points.

“She’s a very athletic player,” Smith said. “She reads the floor well, especially in a press situation. With her length, she has the ability to alter opponent passing.”

A 6-foot post player, Meyers played for her father Greg at Elmwood. Liv averaged 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as a senior.

“She has great hands around the rim as a back to the basket player,” said Smith. “She works at rebounding from all parts of the floor.”

The 5-7 Beyers averaged 17.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.4 steals in her final season at Pana.

“She is a gritty and tough player,” Smith said. “She plays with a physical presence. She’s an accurate and smart shooter.”

