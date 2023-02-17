BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team stormed to a 21-4 lead through one quarter and handled Carthage 74-53 Saturday at Shirk Center.

The Titans enjoyed a 62-29 cushion after three quarters while improving to 15-10 overall and 10-6 in the CCIW.

Wesleyan is the fifth seed for the CCIW Tournament and will play at No 4 Wheaton on Tuesday in a tournament quarterfinal.

Lauren Huber sparked the Titans with game highs of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Kate Palmer chipped in 13 points, Katelyn Heller 10 and Sawyer White nine points and eight rebounds for IWU, which held a 47-40 margin on the boards.

Margueret Spear paced Carthage (9-16, 5-11) with 13 points.

IWU men defeated

Carthage placed four scorers in double figures and held the IWU men to 33 percent shooting in a 69-67 victory.

The Firebirds (17-8, 9-7 CCIW) led by five until IWU's Cody Mitchell tossed in a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Wesleyan slipped to 12-13 and 7-9 in the CCIW and will take on Carthage again on Tuesday in the CCIW Tournament in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In his final home game, Mitchell led the Titans with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Fellow senior Lucas Heflen added 15 points, while Harrison Wilmsen and Trey Bazzell had nine apiece.

Ryan Sroka helped the Titans to a 46-38 rebounding edge with 10 boards.

Carthage received 18 points from Antuan Nesbitt, 15 from Julian Campbell, 14 from AJ Johnson and 11 from Filip Bulatovic.

