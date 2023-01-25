Illinois Wesleyan women shoot past North Park

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Hot shooting carried the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to an 86-52 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over North Park on Wednesday at Shirk Center.

Lauren Huber, 2022

Huber

The Titans shot 55 percent from the field (37 of 67) while winning their third straight game.

IWU (11-8, 6-4 CCIW) started fast with 28 first-quarter points and led 40-30 at the half before scoring 23 points in each of the final two quarters.

Lauren Huber led the Titans with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Caite Knutson, 22-23

Knutson

Caite Knutson added 18 points. Katelyn Heller contributed 15 points and six assists and Sawyer White 12 points and nine rebounds.

IWU dominated the boards, piling up a 50-27 rebounding advantage.

North Park (7-12, 3-7) received 23 points from Victoria Perry.

