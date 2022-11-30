 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois Wesleyan women sail past Elmhurst in CCIW opener

  • 0
Mallory Powers

Illinois Wesleyan's Mallory Powers eyed a shot during the Titans' win over Elmhurst at Shirk Center.

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team overwhelmed Elmhurst with a 52-point first half and cruised to a 100-58 victory Wednesday in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener for both teams at Shirk Center.

The Titans (6-2 overall) have won five straight. Elmhurst dropped to 1-5.

Lauren Huber, 2022

Huber

Lauren Huber paced IWU with 22 points. Caite Knutson and Mallory Powers added 14 each and Kate Palmer had 11.

The Titans shot 49 percent from the field (39 of 80) and 41 percent from 3-point range (12 of 29).

Elmhurst committed 29 turnovers, 18 more than IWU's 11.

