Illinois Wesleyan women sail past Elmhurst in CCIW opener

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team overwhelmed Elmhurst with a 52-point first half and cruised to a 100-58 victory Wednesday in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener for both teams at Shirk Center.
The Titans (6-2 overall) have won five straight. Elmhurst dropped to 1-5.
Lauren Huber paced IWU with 22 points. Caite Knutson and Mallory Powers added 14 each and Kate Palmer had 11.
The Titans shot 49 percent from the field (39 of 80) and 41 percent from 3-point range (12 of 29).
Elmhurst committed 29 turnovers, 18 more than IWU's 11.
