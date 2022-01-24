 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Illinois Wesleyan women roll past North Park

  • 0

CHICAGO — The Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team bounced back from Saturday's first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss by dumping North Park 68-49 at North Park Gymnasium on Monday.

Brooke Lansford's 20 points topped the Titans, who moved to 11-7 overall and 8-1 in the CCIW.

Catie Eck turned in a fine all-around game for IWU with 11 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Kaia Bowen also scored 11.

The Titans were more effective shooting outside the 3-point arc (7 of 15 for 47 percent) than inside it while finishing at 37 percent overall.

North Park (11-5, 4-4) was led by the 20 points of Jayla Johnson.

+1 
Brooke Lansford, 21-22

Lansford
+1 
Catie Eck, 21-22

Eck
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News