Illinois Wesleyan women roll past North Park

CHICAGO — The Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team bounced back from Saturday's first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss by dumping North Park 68-49 at North Park Gymnasium on Monday.
Brooke Lansford's 20 points topped the Titans, who moved to 11-7 overall and 8-1 in the CCIW.
Catie Eck turned in a fine all-around game for IWU with 11 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Kaia Bowen also scored 11.
The Titans were more effective shooting outside the 3-point arc (7 of 15 for 47 percent) than inside it while finishing at 37 percent overall.
North Park (11-5, 4-4) was led by the 20 points of Jayla Johnson.