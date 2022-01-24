Illinois Wesleyan women roll past North Park

CHICAGO — The Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team bounced back from Saturday's first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss by dumping North Park 68-49 at North Park Gymnasium on Monday.

Brooke Lansford's 20 points topped the Titans, who moved to 11-7 overall and 8-1 in the CCIW.

Catie Eck turned in a fine all-around game for IWU with 11 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Kaia Bowen also scored 11.

The Titans were more effective shooting outside the 3-point arc (7 of 15 for 47 percent) than inside it while finishing at 37 percent overall.

North Park (11-5, 4-4) was led by the 20 points of Jayla Johnson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.