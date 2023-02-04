BLOOMINGTON — An 18-point loser to Carroll two months ago in Wisconsin, the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team put that bad memory to rest Saturday with a commanding 78-55 victory over the Pioneers at Shirk Center.

Wesleyan exploded for 29 second-quarter points to seize a 46-32 margin entering halftime. Freshman Sawyer White scored 15 of her 19 points before the break.

“I told the girls at halftime this is the best performance I’ve seen out of you on both ends of the floor,” IWU coach Mia Smith said. “We were lit. That’s the only word I can think of to describe it. We were on all cylinders.”

The Titans moved to 13-9 overall and 8-5 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

White also registered seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.

"She's fun to watch," said Smith. "She spends a lot of time in this gymnasium getting her shots up. She's just a student of the game and such a wonderful kid."

IWU put the game away with a 21-10 third-quarter.

Lauren Huber added 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Titans. Kate Palmer chipped in 15 points, Caite Knutson 11 and Laura Mahlum 10.

Wesleyan forced 29 Carroll turnovers and shot 46 percent from the floor (31 of 67). Huber was credited with seven steals, while Katelyn Heller handed out seven assists.

“Offensively, we were moving the ball well and our pressure defense was really good,” Smith said. “I’m really proud of them on all levels.”

The Pioneers (14-7, 9-3) received 10 points from Olivia Rangel and 11 rebounds from Allison Thompson.

Carroll shot 38 percent from the field (18 of 47).

