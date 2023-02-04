Illinois Wesleyan coach and cancer survivor Mia Smith spoke to the Shirk Center crowd Saturday on IWU's annual Pink Zone game to raise money for cancer research.
Kodiak Creative photo
BLOOMINGTON — An 18-point loser to Carroll two months ago in Wisconsin, the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team put that bad memory to rest Saturday with a commanding 78-55 victory over the Pioneers at Shirk Center.
Wesleyan exploded for 29 second-quarter points to seize a 46-32 margin entering halftime. Freshman Sawyer White scored 15 of her 19 points before the break.
“I told the girls at halftime this is the best performance I’ve seen out of you on both ends of the floor,” IWU coach Mia Smith said. “We were lit. That’s the only word I can think of to describe it. We were on all cylinders.”
The Titans moved to 13-9 overall and 8-5 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
White also registered seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.
"She's fun to watch," said Smith. "She spends a lot of time in this gymnasium getting her shots up. She's just a student of the game and such a wonderful kid."
IWU put the game away with a 21-10 third-quarter.
Lauren Huber added 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Titans. Kate Palmer chipped in 15 points, Caite Knutson 11 and Laura Mahlum 10.
Wesleyan forced 29 Carroll turnovers and shot 46 percent from the floor (31 of 67). Huber was credited with seven steals, while Katelyn Heller handed out seven assists.
“Offensively, we were moving the ball well and our pressure defense was really good,” Smith said. “I’m really proud of them on all levels.”
The Pioneers (14-7, 9-3) received 10 points from Olivia Rangel and 11 rebounds from Allison Thompson.
Carroll shot 38 percent from the field (18 of 47).
PHOTOS: Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team coach Mia Smith showed off the game ball that marked her 400th career win.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Brian Ehresman poses with Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith at the Titan Golf Outing this summer
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith donned a mask as her Titans practiced behind her Tuesday at Shirk Center.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois Wesleyan head women's basketball coach Mia Smith directs her team during the Titans' 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Millikin on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team coach Mia Smith rallies her team as they take on Wheaton Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan head women's basketball coach Mia Smith talks to her bench during the Titans' 80-54 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over Millikin on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team members presented coach Mia Smith with a game ball to mark 400 career wins.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mike Wagner, left, Illinois Wesleyan University Athletic Director, and former Athletic Director Dennie Bridges, presents women's basketball team coach Mia Smith with a decorated cookie and bouquet of flowers to mark her 400th career win after IWU defeated Whittier last Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A special game ball was decorated to honor Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team coach Mia Smith to mark 400 career wins.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan head women's basketball coach Mia Smith directs her team during the Titans' 77-76 nonconference loss to the University of Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
llinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith reacts during a 2013 game against Millikin at Shirk Center.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
The resume of Illinois Wesleyan's IBCA Hall of Fame basketball coach, Mia Smith, includes winning the 2011-12 NCAA Division III national title. She addressed fans during a celebration for that team at Shirk Center.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Illinois Wesleyan's IBCA Hall of Fame basketball coach, Mia Smith, saluted fans after a 2012 NCAA Division III national semifinal win over St. Thomas at Holland, Mich. That squad went on to win the national title.
ROB KURTYCZ PHOTO
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith, center, instructs her team during a timeout in the third quarter of Wednesday's CCIW game against Elmhurst at Shirk Center.
Joe Deacon
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith, center, addresses the crowd at Shirk Center after the Titans' 85-45 win over Carroll in the 10th annual Pink Zone game benefiting the Bloomington-Normal Community Cancer Center.
Joe Deacon
Illinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith gives instructions to her team during a 2014 game at Shirk Center. Smith is in her 20th season at IWU and has been selected for induction in to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Pantagraph file photo
Illinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith yells from the bench during game against Rose-Hulman Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, at Shirk Center in Bloomington. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!