Illinois Wesleyan women knock off Wheaton; IWU men defeated

WHEATON — Senior Kaia Bowen scored a career-high 19 points to propel the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team past No. 16-ranked Wheaton, 81-62, Saturday at King Arena.

The Titans, who led 36-30 at halftime, improved to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Freshman Lauren Huber added 17 points and a team-high nine rebounds for IWU. Brooke Lansford chipped in 15 points and Katelyn Heller 13.

The Titans outrebounded the Thunder, 40-34.

Hannah Swider had 23 points and Ellie Cassel 17 points and 12 rebounds for Wheaton (9-2, 2-2).

IWU men lose

No. 3-ranked Wesleyan led by eight at halftime but shot just 31 percent in the second half as No. 8 Wheaton rallied for a 67-62 CCIW triumph.

Matt Leritz topped the Titans (7-1, 1-1) with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Cory Noe and Luke Yoder chipped in 12 apiece and Pete Lambesis 10 for IWU.

Nyameye Adom paced all scorers with 24 points for the Thunder (9-1, 3-1).

Cade Alioth totaled 15 points and 18 rebounds, while Tyson Cruikshank had 13 points.

