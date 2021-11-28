Illinois Wesleyan women fall to 1-4 with two losses in Midwest Challenge

BLOOMINGTON — Washington (Mo.) University sank 10 3-pointers and downed the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team, 83-72, on Sunday in the Midwest Challenge's consolation game at Shirk Center.

IWU, which fell to 1-4, received 21 points from freshman Lauren Huber while Catie Eck added 15 and Kate Palmer 12.

The Titans shot 49.2% form the field but hit only 4 of 15 shots outside the arc. IWU was outrebounded, 36-27, with the Titans' Mallory Peters pulling down seven.

WashU (1-4) was paced by Jessica Brooks' 20 points.

IWU-Rose Hulman

Huber scored a career-high 31 points but IWU dropped a 69-64 overtime decision to Rose-Hulman on Friday.

It was the most points by a Titan freshman since Traci Butler netted 32 in 1993.

Huber also had seven rebounds and five steals.

Powers chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds, while Kaia Bowen also secured seven boards.

Rowan Hein led Rose-Hulman with 27 points.

